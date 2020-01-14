Cleveland Browns hire Kevin Stefanski as new head coach

Kevin Stefanski is the new head coach for the Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns have announced former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as their new head coach.

Stefanski, who helped the Vikings post a 10-6 regular season record before losing against San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, will be the team's 18th full-time head coach.

Multiple media outlets reported that Stefanski, who was one of eight candidates interviewed, has been given a five-year contract, with full contract terms still unknown.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kevin as the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns," co-owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said.

"We were looking for a strong leader of this football team, a very bright coach with a high football IQ, who could establish a strong understanding of what he expected of his players, hold them accountable and confidently navigate the challenges and opportunities that present themselves throughout a season.

"Kevin exemplifies these qualities and more."

The Browns, who fired Freddie Kitchens after one season and a 6-10 record, will introduce Stefanski at a press conference on Tuesday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Stefanski said: "From my professional level, I just could not be more eager to get to work with this group.

"I think we have some really good players here. I think we have some outstanding people in this building."

Stefanski was the longest-tenured coach in Minnesota, accumulating 14 seasons under three different head coaches with the organisation.