Cleveland Browns hire Kevin Stefanski as new head coach
Last Updated: 14/01/20 6:53am
Cleveland Browns have announced former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as their new head coach.
Stefanski, who helped the Vikings post a 10-6 regular season record before losing against San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, will be the team's 18th full-time head coach.
Multiple media outlets reported that Stefanski, who was one of eight candidates interviewed, has been given a five-year contract, with full contract terms still unknown.
"We are thrilled to welcome Kevin as the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns," co-owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam said.
"We were looking for a strong leader of this football team, a very bright coach with a high football IQ, who could establish a strong understanding of what he expected of his players, hold them accountable and confidently navigate the challenges and opportunities that present themselves throughout a season.
"Kevin exemplifies these qualities and more."
The Browns, who fired Freddie Kitchens after one season and a 6-10 record, will introduce Stefanski at a press conference on Tuesday at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Stefanski said: "From my professional level, I just could not be more eager to get to work with this group.
"I think we have some really good players here. I think we have some outstanding people in this building."
Stefanski was the longest-tenured coach in Minnesota, accumulating 14 seasons under three different head coaches with the organisation.