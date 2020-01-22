2020 NFL Pro Bowl: Who, what, when and where?

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams at the 2019 Pro Bowl

Super Bowl LIV is little under two weeks away, but before then we will see 2019's standout players battle it out in the Pro Bowl.

The youth of Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson will come up against the experience of Russell Wilson, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers as the AFC and NFC's best go head-to-head.

But what exactly is the Pro Bowl? Here's a quick guide to the NFL's all-star showpiece...

What is the Pro Bowl?

Patrick Mahomes, Mitchell Trubisky and Deshaun Watson pose for a picture at the 2019 Pro Bowl. All three quarterbacks were selected in the 2017 NFL draft

The Pro Bowl pits the best players from the AFC and the NFC against each other in an All-Star matchup at the end of the NFL season.

It wasn't until 2010 that the Pro Bowl was held the week before the Super Bowl, with the change designed to heighten interest for what remains a divisive event.

Those involved are voted into the Pro Bowl by coaches, fans and players themselves, although between 2014 and 2016 the NFL tested a draft-type process that saw captains hand-pick players from the two conferences.

The game has drawn criticism for the lack of quality on display, often fuelled by players understandably approaching with caution in order to avoid the risk of injury ahead of the offseason.

Among the best bits about Pro Bowl week is the skills challenge, which sees the players put to the test in various exercises.

This includes everything from a relay race through an inflatable course, to a passing challenge for quarterbacks and an always-entertaining game of dodgeball.

When is it?

The AFC team ran out 26-7 winners in last year's Pro Bowl game

Where? Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

When? Sunday, January 26

How to watch? 8pm, Sky Sports Arena

What are the teams?

The AFC team will be led by Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, while the Seattle Seahawks' Pete Carroll will coach the NFC team.

OFFENSE AFC NFC DeAndre Hopkins*, Houston Texans; Keenan Allen*, Los Angeles Chargers; Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos (replaces injured Hopkins); D.J. Chark, Jacksonville Jaguars (replaces Hill) Wide receiver Julio Jones*, Atlanta Falcons; Michael Thomas*, New Orleans Saints; Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys (replaces Evans due to injury) Ronnie Stanley*, Baltimore Ravens; Laremy Tunsil*, Houston Texans; Trent Brown, Oakland Raiders; Orlando Brown, Baltimore Ravens (replaces injured Brown) Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari*, Green Bay Packers; Tyron Smith*, Dallas Cowboys; Terron Armstead, New Orleans Saints; Marshal Yanda*, Baltimore Ravens; Quenton Nelson*, Indianapolis Colts; David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers; Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns (replaces injured DeCastro) Offensive guard Zack Martin*, Dallas Cowboys; Brandon Brooks*, Philadelphia Eagles; Brandon Scherff, Washington Redskins; Trai Turner, Carolina Panthers (replaces Brooks due to injury) Maurkice Pouncey*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Rodney Hudson, Oakland Raiders; Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts (replaces Pouncey due to injury) Center Jason Kelce*, Philadelphia Eagles; Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys Travis Kelce*, Kansas City Chiefs; Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens; Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts (replaces Kelce due to Super Bowl) Tight end George Kittle*, San Francisco 49ers; Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles; Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons (replaces Kittle due to Super Bowl) Lamar Jackson*, Baltimore Ravens; Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs; Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans; Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (replaces Mahomes due to Super Bowl) Quarterback Russell Wilson*, Seattle Seahawks; Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints; Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers Nick Chubb*, Cleveland Browns; Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans; Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens Running back Dalvin Cook*, Minnesota Vikings; Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers; Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys Patrick Ricard*, Baltimore Ravens Fullback Kyle Juszczyk*, San Francisco 49ers * - Indicates starter

Lamar Jackson had been strongly-tipped to reach his first Super Bowl this season

DEFENSE AFC NFC Joey Bosa*, Los Angeles Chargers; Frank Clark*, Kansas City Chiefs; Calais Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars; Melvin Ingram, Los Angeles Chargers (replace Bosa); Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars (replaces Clark) Defensive end Cameron Jordan*, New Orleans Saints; Nick Bosa*, San Francisco 49ers; Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings Cameron Heyward*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Chris Jones*, Kansas City Chiefs; Geno Atkins, Cincinnati Bengals; Jurrell Casey, Tennessee Titans (replaces Jones due to Super Bowl) Interior lineman Aaron Donald*, Los Angeles Rams; Fletcher Cox*, Philadelphia Eagles; Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons Von Miller*, Denver Broncos; T.J. Watt*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Matt Judon, Baltimore Ravens Outside linebacker Chandler Jones*, Arizona Cardinals; Khalil Mack*, Chicago Bears; Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Darius Leonard*, Indianapolis Colts; Dont'a Hightower, New England Patriots; Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo Bills (replaces injured Hightower) Inside linebacker Bobby Wagner*, Seattle Seahawks; Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers; Jaylon Smith, Dallas Cowboys (replaces Kuechly) Stephon Gilmore*, New England Patriots; Tre'Davious White*, Buffallo Bills; Marcus Peters, Baltimore Ravens; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens; Joe Haden, Pittsburgh Steelers (replaces Peters, who is recovering from an injury) Cornerback Marshon Lattimore*, New Orleans Saints; Richard Sherman*, San Francisco 49ers; Darius Slay, Detroit Lions; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams; Kyle Fuller, Chicago Bears (replaces injured Ramsey) Minkah Fitzpatrick*, Pittsburgh Steelers; Earl Thomas, Baltimore Ravens Free safety Budda Baker*, Arizona Cardinals; Eddie Jackson, Chicago Bears Jamal Adams*, New York Jets Strong safety Harrison Smith*, Minnesota Vikings * - Indicates starter

Buffalo Bills defensive back Tre'Davious White

SPECIAL TEAMS AFC NFC Justin Tucker*, Baltimore Ravens Kicker Wil Lutz*, New Orleans Saints Morgan Cox*, Baltimore Ravens Long snapper Rick Lovato*, Philadelphia Eagles Brett Kern*, Tennessee Titans Punter Tress Way*, Washington Redskins Mecole Hardman*, Kansas City Chiefs Return specialist Deonte Harris*, New Orleans Saints Matthew Slater*, New England Patriots Special teamer Cordarrelle Patterson*, Chicago Bears * - Indicates starter

Who won't be there?

The timing of the Pro Bowl means players from the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will be unable to take part as they prepare for the Super Bowl, which will be live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event from 10pm on Sunday, February 2.

Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Frank Clark and Mecole Hardman had all been selected for the Chiefs, while Nick Bosa, Kyle Juszczyk, George Kittle and Richard Sherman would have been the 49ers' representatives.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wasn't voted into the Pro Bowl for the first time since 2008, while Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Keuchly won't be involved following his shock retirement at the end of the season.

See the best players from the AFC and NFC battle it out in the Pro Bowl, live on Sky Sports Arena from 8pm on Sunday. Then watch Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs live on Sky Sports USA from 10pm on Sunday, February 2.