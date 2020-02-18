Greg Olsen: Seattle Seahawks sign former Carolina Panthers tight end on one-year deal

Greg Olsen and the Carolina Panthers mutually agreed to part ways last month

Tight end Greg Olsen has joined the Seattle Seahawks on a one-year deal, after leaving the Carolina Panthers last month.

The 34-year-old, who reached a mutual agreement to end his nine-year stay with the Panthers on January 30, has reportedly signed a deal worth $7m, with $5.5m guaranteed.

After becoming a free agent, Olsen also reportedly visited the Washington Redskins and the Buffalo Bills.

Olsen had 52 receptions for 597 yards in 2019

The Seahawks struggled for strength in depth at tight end last season, with Will Dissly and Ed Dickson both struggling with injuries.

Olsen broke numerous franchise records for tight ends in Carolina, including receiving yards (6,463), receptions (524) and 100-yard receiving games (10).

In the 2015 season, he helped the side to claim the NFC Championship title to earn a Super Bowl 50 berth against the Denver Broncos.