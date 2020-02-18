Detroit Lions seeking trade partner for cornerback Darius Slay
Slay is due to make $10m in the final year of his contract
The Detroit Lions are seeking a trade partner for Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday.
Sources told Schefter the Lions have spoken with "multiple teams" and "any team that trades for Slay would have to compensate Detroit and Slay with a new deal."
Slay, 29, is due to make $10m in the final year of his contract in 2020.
Slay has indicated he wants to be one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL, which would require an annual salary closer to $15m.
The three-time Pro Bowl selection and 2017 All-Pro had 46 tackles and two interceptions in 14 games last season. He tied for the NFL lead with eight interceptions in 2017.
Slay has 347 tackles, 104 passes defensed and 19 interceptions in 103 games (94 starts) since Detroit drafted him in the second round in 2013.
