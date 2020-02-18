Arizona Cardinals to re-sign tackle D.J. Humphries to $45m extension
Humphries was drafted by the Cardinals in the first round back in 2015.
Kyler Murray's main bodyguard will be sticking around awhile in Arizona.
D.J. Humphries, one of the top left tackles scheduled to hit the free agent market next month, reportedly agreed to a three-year, $45m contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals. NFL Network first reported the news, which ESPN announced it confirmed.
Humphries reportedly will earn $30 million over the next two seasons with $29m guaranteed.
Humphries, 26, has started all 43 games he has played in his five-year NFL career, but 2019 marked the first time he has started all 16 games in a season.
After the Cardinals picked him in the first round (No. 24 overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft, the Florida product failed to even sniff the field during a game as a rookie.
He earned the starting nod in 2016, but injuries forced him to miss 21 of 48 games from 2016-18.
The Cardinals, with rookie Murray at quarterback, finished last season 5-10-1, in last place in the NFC West. They allowed 50 sacks, which tied for the fifth-highest total in the league.
