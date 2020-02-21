Jordan Reed: Washington Redskins release former Pro Bowl tight end

Jordan Reed was released after seven seasons with the Redskins

The Washington Redskins have released tight end Jordan Reed after a season lost to a concussion.

Reed did not play at all in the 2019 regular season after sustaining a concussion during a preseason game on August 22.

He was on the receiving end of a helmet-to-helmet hit by Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal.

The 29-year-old Reed has been plagued with concussion issues. Published reports say the one last summer was his seventh documented concussion through his college (Florida) and NFL careers.

Reed was close to returning for Week 2 of the 2019 regular season before the symptoms returned. He was placed on injured reserve on October 14.

Reed scored 25 touchdowns during his time with the Redskins

When healthy, Reed served as a potent offensive weapon for the Redskins. He has recorded 329 receptions for 3,371 yards and 24 touchdowns in 65 games (36 starts) since being selected by Washington with a third-round pick in the 2013 draft.

Reed's top season was in 2015, when he had career bests of 87 receptions for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He was a Pro Bowl selection the following season when he had 66 catches for 686 yards and six scores.

According to multiple media reports, cutting Reed will save Washington $8.5m in salary-cap space this spring.

With Reed's release and Vernon Davis' retirement, the Redskins have three tight ends under contract through 2020: Jeremy Sprinkle, Hale Hentges and Caleb Wilson.

Sprinkle had 26 receptions for 241 yards and a touchdown last season while Hentges had eight grabs for 103 yards and a score. Wilson did not play in a game in his rookie season in 2019.