Washington Redskins bring back Adrian Peterson for 2020 season

Adrian Peterson is fifth on the list of all-time rushing leaders in the NFL

Adrian Peterson will return to the Washington Redskins in 2020 as the team officially picked up his option for next season.

"Adrian Peterson is the epitome of what it means to be a pro in this league," said new coach Ron Rivera.

"Adrian's leadership and passion towards the game of football will set an example of what is expected of the players in this program moving forward."

Peterson, who is fifth on the all-time rushing list with 14,216 yards, was a team captain and led Washington in attempts (211), rushing yards (898) and rushing touchdowns (five) last season.

8:40 Watch highlights from the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV Watch highlights from the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV

Peterson has played in 164 career games and currently ranks No 8 in rushing attempts (3,036), No 4 in rushing touchdowns (111) and No 6 in yards per game (86.7) in NFL history.

Next up on the rushing list would be Barry Sanders, who is 1,053 yards ahead of Peterson and fourth on the all-time rushing list.

The veteran back is 12 rushing touchdowns behind Marcus Allen for third all-time.

Sky Sports NFL will keep you updated with all the news and offseason storylines, including the Scouting Combine, Free Agency and the NFL Draft. Follow us @SkySportsNFL and at www.skysports.com/NFL.