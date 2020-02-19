Washington Redskins bring back Adrian Peterson for 2020 season
Peterson signed a one-year deal with the Redskins in August 2018 following 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings
Adrian Peterson will return to the Washington Redskins in 2020 as the team officially picked up his option for next season.
"Adrian Peterson is the epitome of what it means to be a pro in this league," said new coach Ron Rivera.
"Adrian's leadership and passion towards the game of football will set an example of what is expected of the players in this program moving forward."
Peterson, who is fifth on the all-time rushing list with 14,216 yards, was a team captain and led Washington in attempts (211), rushing yards (898) and rushing touchdowns (five) last season.
Peterson has played in 164 career games and currently ranks No 8 in rushing attempts (3,036), No 4 in rushing touchdowns (111) and No 6 in yards per game (86.7) in NFL history.
Next up on the rushing list would be Barry Sanders, who is 1,053 yards ahead of Peterson and fourth on the all-time rushing list.
The veteran back is 12 rushing touchdowns behind Marcus Allen for third all-time.
