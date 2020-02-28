Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III misses John Ross' 40-yard dash record

Henry Ruggs III runs the 40-yard dash on the first day of on-field drills

Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III came up five-hundredths of a second short of John Ross' record in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Thursday, though his time was still the fastest in the field.

Ruggs, who reportedly ran in the 4.25-second range for NFL scouts in March, was pegged as the top contender to usurp Ross, who posted 4.22 seconds in 2017.

On Thursday night, Ruggs officially clocked a 4.27, the fastest time of any wideout.

Ruggs' first run was timed at 4.28 on NFL Network's broadcast, but it was officially revealed to be 4.27. He later ran 4.31 in his second run.

Despite falling short of Ross, Ruggs made history when adding in his vertical leap.

According to NFL Media's research department, Ruggs' 42-inch vertical is the highest of any player with a sub-4.30 40-yard dash since combine data was officially tracked in 2003.

Ruggs, who did his jumps before his run, was unable to continue his on-field workout after the 40 due to a quad injury. He was shown with ice on his quad afterwards, though he told NFL Network he expects to be ready to run routes at his pro day.

