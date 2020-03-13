NFL cancelling visits for college prospects ahead of 2020 Draft

Chase Young had 16.5 sacks for Ohio State last season and is expected to be a top-two pick in April

Prospect visits for NFL hopefuls are being prohibited by the league in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

A memo from the NFL to all general managers, head coaches and personnel directors was distributed Friday.

It states: "The following is prohibited: Any draft-eligible player travelling to a club facility or other location to meet with club personnel; club personnel (including BLESTO and NFS scouts) travelling to any location, including a college campus to visit with a draft-eligible player.

"We have not taken this step lightly," the league added.

The league added new restrictions, permitting teams to schedule three telephone or video conference interviews - no longer than one hour - per week.

All 32 NFL teams are allowed 30 in-person visits with 2020 NFL Draft prospects, including some that took place Friday.

With multiple teams pulling scouts and assistant coaches off the road and a growing number of on-campus pro days cancelled, it is possible the 2020 draft in Las Vegas could also be moved.

Earlier this week, the NFL announced its March 29-April 1 league meetings in Palm Beach, Florida, were cancelled.

Those meetings typically involve coaches, general managers and owners with the competition committee opening the floor for rules proposals and discussion.

The NFL has not commented publicly on the draft, which is scheduled for April 23-25. Several conferences and trade shows in the next six weeks in Las Vegas have been cancelled.

Sky Sports NFL will keep you updated with all the news and offseason storylines, including Free Agency and the NFL Draft. Follow us @SkySportsNFL and at www.skysports.com/NFL