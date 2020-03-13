Inside The Huddle podcast: NFL Free Agency & State of the Franchise with the Panthers and Cardinals

Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold return on Inside the Huddle as they look ahead to a fascinating free agency market - which is set to include New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

The guys also continue their State of the Franchise series with analysis of the Carolina Panthers, ahead of their first season under Matt Rhule, as well as the Arizona Cardinals.

