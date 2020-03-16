Atlanta Falcons release RB Devonta Freeman and could also let CB Desmond Trufant leave

Devonta Freeman is being released by the Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have released running back Devonta Freeman and he could soon be joined by cornerback Desmond Trufant, according to NFL Network.

The Falcons had been looking for a trade partner for Freeman as they attempt to solve some salary cap issues heading into the 2020 off-season.

According to Spotrac, the Falcons have the second least cap space in the NFL, trailing only the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Releasing Freeman would save them more than $3m and he is unlikely to be the last casualty of their veteran-laden roster.

Freeman, who has only played in the NFL for Atlanta, started 14 games last year but rushed for a career low average of 3.6 yards per carry and managed only two touchdowns a year on from playing in only two games because of injury.

The Falcons also confirmed on Monday tackle Ty Sambrailo was being released - his last contribution was a surprising receiving touchdown during Week 17.

The Falcons are also moving on from Desmond Trufant

The next candidate for release could be Trufant, a former Falcons first-round pick, who is going into the third season of a five-year, $68.75m extension he signed in 2017.

The 29-year-old was due to earn a base salary of $10.75m in 2020, while carrying a cap hit of $15.15m.

By cutting him, the Falcons clear around $5m worth of cap space, but will have a dead cap hit of $10.2m.

Trufant was by far the most experienced member of the Falcons secondary. In nine games last season, he had a career-high four interceptions and seven passes defended.

With him gone, 2018 second-round pick Isaiah Oliver and 2019 fourth-round pick Kendall Sheffield project as the team's top options at the position.

Tyeler Davison has agreed a new deal with Atlanta

On Sunday, the Falcons agreed a three-year contract extension with defensive tackle Tyeler Davison.

Davison started 12 of 16 games for Atlanta last season. He had a career-high 55 tackles, including four for losses, with one sack and one fumble recovery.

The 27-year-old started 48 of 61 games in four seasons with the New Orleans Saints before signing a one-year deal with Atlanta before the 2019 season.

The Falcons also have agreed to contract extensions with defensive end Steven Means and fullback Keith Smith this month before each could become free agents on Wednesday.