Russell Wilson and wife Ciara donate a million meals to people in need during coronavirus pandemic

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and pop star wife Ciara have announced they are donating one million meals to help provide food for those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The power couple are making their donation through Seatlle Food Lifeline, an organisation provide the equivalent of 134,000 meals daily and had 58 million pounds of food sourced last year, according to their website.

In a video posted on his Twitter account, Wilson said: "Obviously this worldwide coronavirus pandemic is changing the world, second by second, minute by minute. People are losing loved ones and people are losing jobs.

"So, what we have decided to do is partner up with our local food bank in Seattle, Seattle Food Lifeline. We are going to donate a million meals to hopefully make a difference.

Ciara added: "We want to encourage everyone out there to join us in whatever way that you can, big or small. Everything we do together makes a difference and together we will conquer this tough time that were going through."

Wilson is not the only NFL star who has been donating this week to help people whose circumstances have been negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes announced he was donating 15,000 meals to Harvesters Community Food Network in Kansas City, as well as $100,000 to "Kansas City public school lunch programmes and local organisations that provide meals and household goods to families in need".

That came after he was challenged to donate by Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who donated 6,000 meals Harvesters Community Food Network. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was also challenged by Hill and doubled his donation to 12,000 meals.

Earlier this week, ESPN reported Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and his wife, Chicago Red Stars forward Kealia Ohai, have donated $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank. Their donation will provide more than one million meals for those in need.