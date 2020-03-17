Tom Brady agrees deal with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, say NFL sources

Tom Brady is a free agent for the first time in his career

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has reached an agreement in principle to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to multiple sources.

The Bucs appear to have won the race to sign the six-time Super Bowl winner, with a deal in the region of $30m (£25m) per year understood to have been agreed.

After announcing his departure from the Patriots on social media earlier on Tuesday, Brady's most likely destinations were considered to be the Bucs and the Los Angeles Chargers, who are seeking to replace Philip Rivers after he agreed a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

But after NFL Media's Jim Trotter revealed that the Chargers believed they were out of the running, various sources have reported a deal between Brady and the Bucs is all but done.

"With the Chargers out of the running, the Bucs offer to QB Tom Brady is believed to be roughly $30M per year," the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted. "They are the only known team to make an offer.

"Tampa Bay has been confident all day and for good reason.

"To be clear: Former Patriots QB Tom Brady has an agreement in principle to join the Bucs, source said. It is believed to be roughly $30M per year."

The move would mark a new era for the 42-year-old following 20 years in New England while raising further doubts over Jameis Winston's future in Tampa.

1:36 We take a look back at some of the winning moments and drives from Tom Brady’s close won Super Bowls We take a look back at some of the winning moments and drives from Tom Brady’s close won Super Bowls

Brady announced his departure on social media on Tuesday, thanking the Patriots and revealing his football journey would 'take place elsewhere'.

"To all my team-mates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick, RKK and the Kraft family and the entire organisation... I couldn't be the man I am today without the relationships you have allowed me to build with you," he wrote.

5:42 Tom Brady and Bill Belichick discuss their relationship both on and off the field which has seen the New England Patriots win numerous Super Bowls Tom Brady and Bill Belichick discuss their relationship both on and off the field which has seen the New England Patriots win numerous Super Bowls

"Our team has always set a great standard in pro sports and I know it will continue to do just that. Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments.

"MA (Massachusetts) has been my home for 20 years. It has truly been the happiest two decades I could have envisioned in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my time in New England.

"The support has been overwhelming - I wish every player could experience it. I can't thank you enough for the support of our team. The packed training camps and sold-out stadiums are mostly the victory parades. I have been so blessed to share them with you all."

Brady, who was drafted out of Michigan at 199 overall at the 2000 NFL Draft, has lifted the Vince Lombardi Trophy on six out of nine career trips to the Super Bowl, the latest being in 2018 with victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

The three-time league MVP endured a tough year throwing to a depleted receiver corps in 2019, finishing with 4,057 passing yards and 24 touchdowns before finding himself part of the Patriots' earliest playoff exit in 10 years at the hands of the Tennessee Titans during wildcard weekend.