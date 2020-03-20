Todd Gurley: Atlanta Falcons to sign former Los Angeles Rams running back

1:58 Here's five of Todd Gurley's top touchdowns from the 2018, where he scored 17 in the regular season! Here's five of Todd Gurley's top touchdowns from the 2018, where he scored 17 in the regular season!

Todd Gurley is on his way to the Atlanta Falcons.

The three-time NFL Pro Bowl running back is heading back to Georgia, where he played in college, on a one-year deal according to ESPN's Jordan Schultz.

Todd Gurley is signing with the #Falcons, per source. It’s a one-year deal for the 25-year-old running back. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 20, 2020

Gurley was released by the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, two years after the organisation made him the highest-paid running back in the league with a four-year, $60m contract extension.

His departure means the team swerved a $10.5m bonus payment, although does leave $20m in dead money against the Rams' cap space.

NFL restrictions on team visits amid the COVID-19 outbreak could make it difficult for Gurley to carry out his physical, although Tom Brady was able to complete his in New York ahead of signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Damn I got fired on my day off," Gurley joked on Twitter in reaction to his official release on Thursday.

The 25-year-old takes over from Devonta Freeman in the Atlanta backfield after the 2014 fourth-round draft pick was released earlier this week.

Gurley's production was significantly down last season as he rushed for just 857 yards compared to 1,251 in 2018, as well as registering 207 receiving yards following his 580 the year before.

That followed his limited involvement in the Rams' Super Bowl defeat to the New England Patriots, during which he carried the ball 10 times for just 35 yards.

Gurley has surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in three seasons and has 5,404 rushing yards for 58 touchdowns in 73 career games for the Rams.