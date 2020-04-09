Tua Tagovailoa 'just fine' after hip surgery and will be ready for training camp, says agent

Tua Tagovailoa excelled in his three seasons with Alabama

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is healthy and will be ready for NFL training camp, according to his agent.

Tagovailoa, the Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2018, is expected to be among the top five picks in the NFL draft later this month as long as teams are happy with his physical condition.

Tagovailoa injured his hip on November 15 and had season-ending surgery two days later.

Tagovailoa held a virtual pro day with former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer on Thursday after the Alabama's pro day was cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Video of Tagovailoa's workout will be sent to NFL teams.

"His health is just fine," agent Leigh Steinberg told The Associated Press. "There are two doctors that have seen him, Dr. Lyle Cain (Alabama's orthopaedic surgeon), and Dr. Chip Routt, who performed the surgery.

"Both have said that he is healthy and he'll be lively and ready to go for training camp and the likelihood of recurrence is very low."

Doctors cleared Tagovailoa to run and begin football activities on March 9 and he has been training with Dilfer, who won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens.

"He is running around, he is bouncing around with high energy," Steinberg said.

Tagovailoa replaced Jalen Hurts in January 2018 and rallied Alabama to a victory over Georgia in the national championship game.

He won the starting job that fall, beating out Hurts, then led Alabama back to another title game, where they lost to Clemson.