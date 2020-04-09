Todd Gurley and Clay Matthews claim LA Rams late with wage payments

Todd Gurely has agreed to join the Atlanta Falcons after leaving the LA Rams

Running back Todd Gurley and linebacker Clay Matthews, who were released by the Los Angeles Rams on March 19, allege that the team is late with payments they are owed.

Gurley posted on his Twitter account: "@RamsNFL past due. Send me money ASAP". Matthews replied to Gurley by tweeting, "You and me both TG! Better get some interest with that too".

You and me both TG! 😤 Better get some interest with that too 📈 https://t.co/E8RIOhg7sH — Clay Matthews III (@ClayMatthews52) April 9, 2020

According to ESPN, Gurley is owed a $5.05m roster bonus from the Rams. The amount would have been $7.55m before it was reduced when he agreed to a one-year, $5.5m free-agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons earlier this week.

However, ProFootballTalk.com reported that the Rams still might owe the full $7.55m should Gurley fail his physical with the Falcons.

Matthews remains a free agent. He is due a $2m bonus from the Rams, but ESPN reported that his contract included offset language that could cover the full $2m if he signs elsewhere.

Clay Matthews remains a free agent after being released by the Rams

Gurley tweaked the Rams over financial matters last month, too. On March 20, before he and the Falcons had finalised the terms of his deal, he posted on Instagram below a photo of him wearing an Atlanta uniform, "@rams thanks for the check today".

Sky Sports News has approached The Rams for comment.