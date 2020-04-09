NFL Draft on Sky Sports with more live coverage than ever before

The 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson was taken No 32 overall by the Baltimore Ravens at the 2018 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is back on Sky Sports and there is more coverage than ever before – including an NFL channel takeover of Sky Sports Action.

We will be airing all three days of the 2020 NFL Draft in April as college football's top prospects find out where they will be starting out their professional careers.

This year promises to bring a unique feel to proceedings after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the draft would be conducted using an 'entirely virtual' format following the cancellation of a public event in Las Vegas due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The draft is set to pose as one of few sporting events capable of taking place in the current circumstances, with the NFL Management Council's Executive Committee unanimously approving the event from April 23-25.

Here is how you can watch the drama unfold with us on Sky Sports...

More live coverage than ever before

Kyler Murray was selected No 1 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in 2019

Day one begins with six hours of build-up from 6pm through to midnight on Thursday, April 23, before we find out whether or not the Cincinnati Bengals will draft LSU quarterback Joe Burrow at No 1 from 1am in the early hours of Friday morning.

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, versatile Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons and Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown then all loom as possible top-10 defensive options.

2020 NFL Draft on Sky Sports Day One Friday, April 23 Build-up from 6pm-midnight; draft starts 1am Friday morning Sky Sports Action Day Two Friday, April 24 From 6pm Sky Sports Action Day Three Saturday, April 25 From 3pm Sky Sports Action

Alabama's Jedrick Wills and Iowa's Tristan Wirfs are among the most sought-after offensive lineman, while Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb and the Alabama pairing of Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy dazzle as three of the most exciting receiver prospects in recent memory.

Sky Sports will also be showing days two and three, which have famously produced some gems over the years such as Alvin Kamara, Dak Prescott and new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Inside The Huddle

As ever, Sky Sports' Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold will be at hand to talk you through the biggest storylines heading into this year's draft. This week's edition of Inside the Huddle sees the guys give their reaction to the draft's virtual approach.

"Coach Harbaugh in Baltimore expressed concern over other people hacking into your draft plans and what your conversations are on the night of the draft," said Reinebold. "This is absolute 21st century stuff.

"Say with the first pick, the Cincinnati Bengals take quarterback Joe Burrow and then virtual Joe Burrow will walk on the stage as the first pick. Now, will a virtual commissioner go over and give him a big hug?

"I'm on the clock and all of a sudden my computer goes down. What happens if you can't get it up in the allotted time, do I lose the draft pick?"

Analysis from Neil and Jeff will also be accompanied by the thoughts of NFL Network draft experts as they look ahead to the draft itself.

Inside the Huddle schedule 2020 Draft Preview Tuesday, April 21 Day One Review Show Friday, April 24 2020 Draft Review Monday, April 27

Pro Football Talk

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be a top 10 pick

An NFL takeover on Sky Sports Action will also see Mike Florio and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Chris Simms back on your screens with Pro Football Talk.

PFT will be locked in between 12pm and 2pm Monday to Friday from Thursday, April 16 as we reach the business end of draft season.

Online and On Social

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to the No 1 overall pick

We will track the stories in the build-up to the three days with features on Drafts past, the No 1 picks that went right and the ones that perhaps were not as big a success.

Interviews with Draft prospects, features and profiles on a generational wide receiver class as well as who may be the next Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady - pick No 199 no less.

Our ever dependable panel will supplement our features and the evolving news agenda with their insights and who knows - we may even get a Mock Draft or two out of them.

On Day One we will live blog the action through the night, here at www.skysports.com/NFL and via our social media channels @SkySportsNFL where we want you to get involved with who you would pick and how you are watching the drama unfold.

Follow the NFL on Sky Sports including full coverage of the 2020 Draft which gets underway from 1am on Friday April 26.

All three days will be live with comprehensive build-up from Inside the Huddle and at www.skysports.com/NFL.