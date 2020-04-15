Tua Tagovailoa's agent says NFL teams risk losing out on franchise quarterback by passing on him

Tua Tagovailoa starred for Alabama

The agent for Tua Tagovailoa has warned NFL general managers they risk losing the opportunity to "solve their quarterback problems for years to come" if they pass on the former Alabama star in the draft due to health concerns.

Tagovailoa dislocated his right hip against Mississippi State on November 15 and underwent surgery two days later.

That was not Tagovailoa's first serious injury. He underwent surgery for a high ankle sprain in October and missed one game. He also suffered a high ankle sprain against Georgia in the 2018 SEC Championship Game, forcing him to undergo a tightrope procedure. In addition, he suffered a quad injury in November 2018.

Tagovailoa pictured with a crutch prior to Alabama's Vrbo Citrus Bowl win over Michigan in January

In recent weeks, reports have emerged some teams are reluctant to draft the 22-year-old due to his chequered injury history but Leigh Steinberg, who represents Tagovailoa, insists concerns about his client's health are being overblown.

"The two doctors that are most intimately connected with him - the one who operated on him in Houston and the team from Alabama - both have given him a clean bill of health," Steinberg told Sky Sports News.

Tagovailoa entered the 2019 season as the consensus favourite to be the No 1 pick in the draft but he has since been eclipsed by LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow, who led his team to the National Championship.

Joe Burrow is the favourite to be the No 1 pick in the draft

The Cincinnati Bengals appear poised to take Burrow with the first pick in the draft, but Tagovailoa's landing spot is less certain.

Both the Miami Dolphins (who hold the No 5 pick) and the LA Chargers (who hold No 6) are in need of franchise quarterbacks and Steinberg believes they would be foolish to pass on Tagovailoa.

"I think he is back and I think people need to view him as the same person who prior to the season was judged as the lock first pick in the draft," Steinberg said.

"Young players rehab quickly. It is time to take a look at what he can actually do.

"When you look at him and realise he has the highest passing percentage in NCAA history and he has thrown 81 touchdown passes and very few picks, he has proved over and over again what he can do on the field.

"He has got great footwork, pinpoint accuracy like a Drew Brees, great leadership skills and a strong arm.

"He is going to make some team really happy as a long-term franchise quarterback.

"The hardest position to fill in professional football is franchise quarterback and here you have someone who led his team to a national championship.

"His trainer Trent Dilfer [a former Super Bowl-winning quarterback] compares him to the best he has ever coached.

"You have got this unique opportunity to take this high-character, young athlete and solve your quarterback problems for years to come."