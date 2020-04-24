VOTE: Who has been the best No 1 NFL Draft pick in the last decade?

Kyler Murray was selected No 1 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in 2019

With the 2020 NFL Draft underway, we ask you: who has been the best No 1 pick in the last decade?

This year the Cincinnati Bengals selected LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No 1 overall pick. Here, we ask you to evaluate the top picks over the last decade.

Last year's top overall selection Kyler Murray was awarded NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year with the Arizona Cardinals after finishing 349 of 542 passing (64.4 percent) for 3,722 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, as well as rushing for 544 yards and four scores.

Murray, who will have former Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins at his disposal in 2020, appears to be leading the Cardinals in the right direction. Nonetheless, making the right choice at No 1 has proven far from easy in the NFL.

Before you vote, he's a reminder of some famous hits and misses from over the years...

For example, in 2010, the St. Louis Rams took quarterback Sam Bradford from Oklahoma, thought to be the best passer in his class. After a 34-48-1 record and stints with four different teams, he is now a free agent - and clearly, a failed selection.

Scroll down to vote for the player you think was the best No 1 pick in the last 10 NFL Drafts.