Rob Gronkowski: Patriots hold trade with Buccaneers over retired tight end

Rob Gronkowski won three Super Bowls with the Patriots

The New England Patriots have held trade talks with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the rights to retired tight end Rob Gronkowski, according to reports.

Gronkowski, a four-time First Team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection, retired in March of last year after nine seasons with the New England Patriots.

Widely considered to be one of the greatest players to ever play his position, Gronkowski has since moved into the world of WWE wrestling.

Rob Gronkowski won the 24/7 title after pinning friend Mojo Rawley on the second night of WrestleMania 36

But the 30-year-old admitted on Thursday he might consider a return to the NFL when asked about the possibility of reuniting with quarterback Tom Brady, who left the Patriots last month after 20 seasons and signed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I'm feeling good right now, I'm happy where I'm at," Gronkowski said, during an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen'.

"You just never know, man. You never know. I'm not totally done."

Gronkowski, who turns 31 in May, said in November that he wouldn't say he was "never coming back," suggesting he could return to the league after a year or two away.

He had one year and $9m remaining on his contract with the Patriots before retiring before the 2019 season, so the Patriots would still hold his rights if he returned to the NFL.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Patriots have been engaged in talks with the Buccaneers over a potential trade for Brady, ahead of this weekend's NFL draft.

Patriots and Buccaneers have been discussing a trade for retired TE Rob Gronkowski, per league sources. Gronkowski has one year and $10 million left on his contract. But the two sides are, and have been talking, prior to Thursday’s draft. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2020

NFL Media's Ian Rapaport reported Gronkowski has told the Patriots he is interested in returning, preferably with the Buccaneers to reunite with Brady.

Sources: Retired #Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski has told New England that he’s interested in playing football again — and would want to do it with the #Bucs and QB Tom Brady. A trade would have to be worked out for this to happen. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2020

The Patriots have struggled at tight end since Gronkowski retired. Benjamin Watson, Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo were their top three options but none gained more than 175 yards or scored more than two touchdowns.

Tight end does not stand out as a position of need for the Buccaneers, who have 2017 first-round pick O.J. Howard and veteran Cameron Brate at the position.

However, the opprtunity to reunite one of the most succesful passing duos in NFL history might be too good to resist. Gronkowski scored 79 regular-season receiving touchdowns during nine seasons in New England and added another 12 in 16 career postseason games.