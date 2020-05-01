New Orleans Saints agree deal with defensive tackle Margus Hunt

Free agent Margus Hunt is set to join the New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have agreed a deal to sign defensive tackle Margus Hunt, who is a free agent.

Hunt and the Saints have a one-year agreement in place but that has not yet been signed, according to ESPN.

The 32-year-old was released by the Indianapolis Colts in March one year into his two-year $9m contract, after losing his starting place on the team.

Hunt finished 2019 with 17 tackles (none for loss), no sacks and no QB hits in 16 games (five starts) after having a career best season in 2018 with 30 tackles (13 for loss), five sacks and six QB hits.

A native of Estonia, Hunt was a second-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2013, but he never appeared in a game for the team before joining the Colts in 2017.

In seven NFL seasons, Hunt has 105 tackles (23 for loss), 7.5 sacks and 20 QB hits in 91 games (25 starts).