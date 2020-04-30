Kansas City Chiefs exercise QB Patrick Mahomes' fifth-year option

8:40 Highlights of the Chiefs' win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV Highlights of the Chiefs' win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV

The Kansas City Chiefs picked up the fifth-year option for quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Thursday, keeping him under contract through 2021.

The move was a formality for the Chiefs, who have said they intend to lock up the 2018 MVP with a long-term contract.

The #Chiefs have exercised the fifth-year option for star QB Patrick Mahomes, source said. Now under contract through 2021... and the team hopes for much longer. The biggest no-brainer imaginable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2020

Mahomes will be playing in 2020 on the final year of a four-year, $16.4 million deal he signed after the Chiefs made him the No. 10 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

He is due to make $24.8m in 2021, according to Spotrac, but is predicted to become the NFL's highest-paid player with his next contract.

0:45 NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger thinks the start of the NFL season could be delayed due to the coronavirus crisis NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger thinks the start of the NFL season could be delayed due to the coronavirus crisis

"Pat wants to certainly create his own legacy and he wants to do that in Kansas City and we want to establish a long line of winning Super Bowls here," general manager Brett Veach told reporters earlier this month.

"I think at the end of the day, we all understand the dynamics that go into making that happen, both individually and as a team.

"Like I said, the good thing is there isn't a kid that believes in team more than Pat and we'll have a lot of time. The fact that there's dialogue and there will continue to be dialogue and there's a lot of trust and faith in each other I think will help us as we navigate the next few months."

Mahomes, 24, won the MVP award in his first season as a starter and led the Chiefs to the Super Bowl championship after the 2019 season. He is 24-7 as a starter and has thrown for 9,412 yards with 76 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.