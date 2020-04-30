The Cincinnati Bengals release quarterback Andy Dalton after nine seasons

Andy Dalton was a second round pick for the Bengals in 2011

The Cincinnati Bengals are releasing quarterback Andy Dalton a week after drafting Joe Burrow with the first overall pick, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Dalton, a three-time Pro Bowler, led the Bengals to the playoffs for four straight years after being drafted in 2011 but never managed to get beyond the wildcard round.

Cincinnati have since endured four losing successive losing seasons and finished last year with a league worst 2-14 record, paving the way for them to make LSU's Burrow their new franchise quarterback. The Heisman Trophy winner now looks certain to be the team's Week One starter in light of Dalton's departure.

Dalton threw for a career-high 418 yards and two touchdowns in last season's Week One defeat to the Seattle Seahawks, before being replaced under center by rookie Ryan Finley in response to the team's 0-8 start.

1:47 The Cincinnati Bengals choose LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as their No 1 pick in the 2020 Draft The Cincinnati Bengals choose LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as their No 1 pick in the 2020 Draft

Three losses later and Dalton was back in as starter, helping the Bengals get off the mark with their first win of the year against the New York Jets and closing the season with a Week 17 victory over the Cleveland Browns.

The 32-year-old ended 2019 with 3,494 passing yards for 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and leaves 313 of 528 passing for 31,594 yards, 204 touchdowns and 118 interceptions across his nine seasons with the team.

Dalton joins the 2011 Draft's No 1 overall pick Cam Newton on the list of high-profile free agents available after the former league MVP was released by the Carolina Panthers earlier this offseason.