Cam Newton: Washington Redskins coach Ron Rivera 'not sure' about signing free agent quarterback

Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera admits he has thought about signing free agent Cam Newton but is "not sure" it would be the best option.

Newton, the No 1 pick in the 2011 Draft, was released by the Carolina Panthers in March after missing most of last season due to a foot injury that required surgery.

He also had shoulder surgery prior to the 2018 season and Rivera, Newton's coach for his entire Carolina career, is unsure if he would look to sign the experienced quarterback.

"You know, the thing about Cam really is the situation," Rivera said in an NFL Network interview on Thursday.

"We're in a situation where we've got two really young quarterbacks, one that's been with us, been in the system, understands how we want things done, and the other one is a guy who was taken last year in the first round and shows some promise.

"I think with Cam, and I have thought about (signing him), I mean, it's something that's run through my mind, and it's about the situation and circumstances.

"I'm not sure I would do it. I'm not sure if I wouldn't do it. It depends on circumstances."

Dwayne Haskins is the likely starter for the Redskins in 2020.

The 15th overall pick in 2019 Draft, Haskins and former Newton back-up Kyle Allen are set to compete for the starting job prior to this season.

Newton, Andy Dalton and Joe Flacco are among the veteran free agent quarterbacks on the market.

Colts No 2 quarterback Jacoby Brissett could also be available after Indianapolis signed Philip Rivers and drafted Washington's Jacob Eason.