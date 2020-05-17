Buffalo Bills' Ed Oliver arrested on driving while intoxicated and gun charges

Ed Oliver was a ninth overall draft pick in 2019 for Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver was arrested on Saturday night near Houston and charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

According to Montgomery County Jail, Oliver, 22, performed a field sobriety test and was then handcuffed. He was wearing a grey shirt with the Bills' logo.

A sheriff's deputy pulled him over around 9pm local time after a caller reported that the driver of a white Ford pickup truck, which was towing a dune buggy, was driving erratically and failing to stay in his lane along State Highway 242 in a construction zone.

The Montgomery County Jail also said the deputy spotted an open beer between Oliver's legs and called for a deputy certified in administering a field sobriety test to come to the scene. A search of his car found a gun.

Oliver was arrested and taken to a local hospital to have a blood-alcohol level test, then was taken to Montgomery County Jail. The Houston Chronicle reported he later was released on an unspecified bond.

Oliver, a Houston native, was a three-time All-American at the University of Houston. The Bills made him the No 9 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, he played in all 16 games (seven starts), making 43 tackles, registering five sacks and adding one forced fumble.

"We are aware of the situation and we are gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this point," the Bills said in a statement released Sunday morning.