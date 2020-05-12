When will sports come back? Return of Premier League, Formula 1 and Champions League

When will football and F1 return amid the coronavirus pandemic?

When will sports start again? Here is the latest information on when fans can anticipate the return football, F1, boxing, cricket and more…

Domestic football

The Premier League is targeting a return to training in small groups from May 18, though hurdles remain after several doctors expressed reservations.

At the latest shareholders' meeting, the Premier League said the preference was for all clubs to be able to play home and away if the competition resumes next month.

Top-level sport in England could restart behind closed doors from June 1 but spectators may not be able to attend venues until a coronavirus vaccine is found.

The EFL has warned football cannot resume before adequate testing arrangements are in place for coronavirus.

National League clubs have voted in favour of ending the 2019/20 at its current point and cancelling all remaining fixtures.

In Scotland, the government warned on May 5 that the return of sport is some distance away, with football representatives citing September as the most ambitious target. Clubs recently voted to end the lower leagues and hand the SPFL the power to call time on the top flight but discussions continue.

European football

UEFA is considering proposals which would see the Champions League final being played on August 29 with the Europa League final three days earlier on August 26.

The Bundesliga is to resume on Saturday May 16 with a full programme of fixtures behind closed doors.

In Italy, professional sports teams can resume training on May 18 with Serie A potentially resuming in June.

La Liga players have been training since May 4, and the Spanish league has confirmed a return to competition has been scheduled for June.

Portugal's government says the Primeira Liga will be allowed to resume on May 30, but current seasons for the Eredivisie in the Netherlands and Ligue 1 in France will not resume.

Euro 2020 has been postponed and is now due to start on June 11, 2021.

Formula 1

The F1 season could start in Austria in July

Formula 1 is targeting the Austrian GP on July 5 to start the 2020 season - with extensive safety measures in place.

The Red Bull Ring would run its event behind closed doors with all personnel attending tested for coronavirus every two days.

F1 plans to hold two races in consecutive weekends in Austria before heading to Silverstone in the UK for a potential second double-header. The sport's officials are in regular contact with the UK Government about its safety and logistical plans.

Once the season is underway, F1 plans to stage further races in Europe before heading for Eurasia, Asia and the Americas. The season would end in the Middle East in December with races in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi.

F1 has not raced since the final round of the 2019 season, in Abu Dhabi on December 1, and the first 10 scheduled 2020 events have been cancelled or postponed. Six days of winter testing were held in Barcelona in February but the planned season-opener in Australia was subsequently cancelled.

Boxing

The British Boxing Board of Control is 'hopeful' the sport will return in July, but the governing body has warned that restrictions could be enforced in this country.

Boxing has been suspended since March by the BBBofC, who have sought government advice about its resumption, and suggested that only limited numbers of people will initially be allowed to attend shows.

A maximum of five fights will be staged on each bill, which will be reviewed by the board, and there will be a pre-tournament medical form, COVID-19 testing and pre-tournament quarantine.

Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn has revealed that Dillian Whyte's heavyweight fight against Alexander Povetkin is likely to be staged behind closed doors.

He said: "I don't know how we're going to do it yet. But we have to come back with a bang. Whyte vs Povetkin, along with Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano, is a fight that I believe we will see at the end of July or early-August."

Cricket

The ECB has extended the suspension of all professional cricket until at least July 1.

England men's Test series against West Indies and England women's T20I and ODI matches against India will look to be rearranged for before September this year.

At least nine rounds of the County Championship season will be lost and the Vitality Blast, which was due to start on May 28, will be pushed back as late in the season as possible.

The Hundred's inaugural season has been put back a year with a new launch date due to take place in the summer of 2021.

Golf

The Masters has been moved to November

This Sunday (May 17) sees the first live professional golf since the first round of The Players Championship, which was abandoned on March 13.

Rory McIlroy partners Dustin Johnson against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in a charity skins match in Florida, live on Sky Sports Golf (7pm).

The PGA Tour has announced plans for tournament golf to return in June, with the first four events of the season's resumption played behind closed doors.

The Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Texas has been confirmed as the first tournament back, scheduled to take place from June 11-14.

Three of the year's four majors have been rescheduled with the PGA Championship moved to August 6-9, the US Open set for September 17-20 and The Masters scheduled for November 12-15.

The Open has been cancelled, but the Ryder Cup remains set to go ahead from September 25-27 at Whistling Straights.

The European Tour is yet to release a revised schedule. The next scheduled event is the British Masters from July 30-August 2.

The LPGA Tour is targeting a mid-July return with the earliest return date now the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational from July 15-18. The Mediterranean Ladies Open in Spain in mid-July is still expected to be the first event back on the Ladies European Tour.

Rugby union

Premiership Rugby still hopes to complete the entire 2019/20 season and is targeting a restart in early July.

Plans are being drawn up for players to return to clubs for training in June with games played behind closed doors in bio-secure environments.

World Rugby is considering moving the summer international tours to October and this season's Six Nations championship also needs to be completed after it was suspended in March with one round of matches left on the fixture list.

Rugby league

Super League has no fixed date for a return, but CEO Robert Elstone has told Sky Sports he is hopeful of a return to play in July.

However, in Australia, NRL has announced plans to resume play on May 28, with the Grand Final set for October 25.

Tennis

The ATP and WTA tours are suspended until July 13 and ATP Tour chief Andrea Gaudenzi is refusing to give up on some professional tennis being played in 2020.

Wimbledon has been cancelled and the French Open has been moved from May to September.

The US Open is due to take place in New York from August 31 to September 14 with a decision on the event scheduled to be taken in June.

NFL

The schedule for the 2020 season has been released with the opening game, between Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans, scheduled for September 10.

However, Commissioner Roger Goodell said: "We will be prepared to make adjustments as necessary."

Super Bowl LV is currently set to be played on Sunday February 7, 2021.

NBA

The season remains suspended and the NBA might end up playing with no fans in the stands into next year.

A decision on when play might restart could be made as late as some point in June.

Darts

Premier League Darts could return in July

The newly-launched PDC Home Tour is ongoing, offering live darts to fans via the Sky Sports app every evening as the world's top players compete from home.

However, ranking events and traditional professional matches are effectively on hold until July at the earliest after PDC has confirmed that all of May and June's events have been called off.

The Premier League is scheduled to resume on July 30 in Birmingham. A decision on when July's World Matchplay will be played will be made by June 5.

Netball

The Vitality Netball Superleague has postponed all fixtures until at least May 31.

Australia's Super Netball competition was due to start on May 2 but has been suspended until at least June 30.

Netball New Zealand has confirmed that the ANZ Premiership is set to resume on June 19.

Horse racing

No date has yet been set for a return for British racing, but plans are in place to resume behind closed doors in a phased reintroduction on the Flat when Government approval is given.

Ascot will try to stage this year's Royal meeting behind closed doors from June 16-20.

Racing returned in France on May 11 with events being shown live on Sky Sports.

GAA

GAA President John Horan has stated that it is difficult to see Gaelic games action returning while social distancing is still encouraged on the island of Ireland.

The dates of the 2020 championship are still unclear, with the GAA indicating there will be no intercounty matches before October.

Others

The Olympics has been pushed back by one year

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games have been rescheduled to start on July 23, 2021 and run until August 8, while the Paralympic Games will now take place from August 24 to September 5, 2021.

The 2021 World Athletics Championships have been rescheduled for July 14-24 in 2022, narrowly avoiding a clash with the Commonwealth Games which will start on July 27, 2022.

This year's London Marathon has been moved to October 4, but the European Athletics Championships in Paris have been cancelled.

The Tour de France has been pushed back to August 29 as part of a revamped cycling schedule. It will be followed by the World Championships in Switzerland, the Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a Espana.

The World Snooker Championship has been rescheduled to run from July 31 to August 16 at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

UFC 249 went ahead behind closed doors on May 9 in Florida with events also announced at the same venue on May 13 and 16.