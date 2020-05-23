NFL News

Joe Flacco signs with New York Jets on one-year deal

Former Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos quarterback, 35, will act as back-up to Sam Darnold

Joe Flacco has been a free agent since his release from the Denver Broncos in March
The New York Jets have signed Joe Flacco as their back-up quarterback on a one-year deal, reportedly worth $1.5m with $3m in potential add-ons.

The 35-year-old was released by the Denver Broncos after failing a physical examination in March and underwent surgery on a neck problem last month.

Flacco's only season in Denver was cut short when he was placed on injured reserve on November 1 with a herniated cervical disk in his neck, having served as their starting quarterback for the first half of the 2019 campaign.

Acquired from the Baltimore Ravens for a fourth-round pick last year, Flacco started eight games for the Broncos before getting hurt, throwing for 1,822 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions as Denver started 2-6.

Sam Darnold threw for over 3,000 yards, 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in his second season as the Jets' starting quarterback
His 85.1 passer rating was his highest mark in a season since 2014 (91.0).

Flacco has a career passer rating of 84.1, having thrown 218 touchdown passes and 141 interceptions. He has thrown for a total of 40,067 yards.

Flacco spent his first 11 NFL seasons in Baltimore, where current Jets general manager Joe Douglas was a scout in 2008.

He adds much-needed experience to the Jets quarterback room, joining fellow back-ups David Fales, James Morgan and Mike White - all of whom have yet to start a game in the NFL.

