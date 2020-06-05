Patrick Mahomes joins NFL players in video message to league about racial inequality

1:08 The video features Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott, New York Giants' Saquon Barkley, and many other NFL stars The video features Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott, New York Giants' Saquon Barkley, and many other NFL stars

Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley and Michael Thomas are among more than a dozen NFL stars who have united to send a passionate video message to the league about racial inequality.

The 70-second video was released on social media platforms on Thursday night and also includes Odell Beckham Jr, Deshaun Watson, Ezekiel Elliott, Jamal Adams, and Stephon Gilmore.

New Orleans Saints receiver Thomas begins the video by saying: "It's been 10 days since George Floyd was brutally murdered."

"How many times do we need to ask you to listen to your players?" asks Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu.

"What will it take?" replies Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

"For one of us to be murdered by police brutality?" asks Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry.

"What if I was George Floyd?" says Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson.

"If I was George Floyd," responds New York Giants running back Barkley.

"What if I was George Floyd?" asks Browns receiver Beckham Jr.

Former MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is among the contributors

The players then say one at a time: "I am George Floyd... I am Breonna Taylor... I am Ahmaud Arbery... I am Eric Garner... I am Laquan McDonald... I am Tamir Rice... I am Trayvon Martin... I am Walter Scott... I am Michael Brown Jr... I am Samuel DuBose... I am Frank Smart... I am Phillip White... I am Jordan Baker."

It is followed by their message to the NFL: "We will not be silenced. We assert our right to peacefully protest. It shouldn't take this long to admit.

"So on behalf of the National Football League, this is what we the players would like to hear you state: We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systemic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting. We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter."

The NFL posted its own message on Thursday saying they stand with the black community and they know they can and need to do more.

"This is a time of self-reflection for all - the NFL is no exception. We stand with the black community because Black Lives Matter. Through Inspire Change, the NFL, Players and our partners have supported programs and initiatives throughout the country to address systemic racism.

"We will continue using our platform to challenge the injustice around us. To date we have donated $44 million to support hundreds of worthy organisations.

"This year, we are committing an additional $20 million to these causes and we will accelerate efforts to highlight their critical work. We know that we can and need to do more."