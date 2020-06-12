New England Patriots running back Sony Michel recovering from foot surgery

Sony Michel was drafted out of Georgia in 2018

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel is reportedly recovering from foot surgery that took place last month.

The surgery was "maintenance based" to relive discomfort, according to ESPN, and the third-year running back is carrying out his rehabilitation work at the Patriots headquarters.

It remains to be seen whether Michel will be cleared for the start of training camp in July, with the Patriots scheduled to report back on the 28th.

The 25-year-old sustained knee injuries during his first two seasons with the Patriots, however, was only ruled out of three games.

Michel, the No 31 overall pick in 2018, led the Patriots with 912 yards last season and scored seven times to follow up a rookie year in which he rushed for 931 yards and six touchdowns.

Ruggs recovering from thigh problem

Henry Ruggs III was the first receiver off the board at the 2020 Draft

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver receiver Henry Ruggs III is, meanwhile, recovering from a thigh injury and is reportedly expected to be ready for training camp.

Ruggs sustained the thigh injury while helping a friend move in late May, with ESPN reporting Ruggs required stitches to close the wound.

The rookie's father, Henry Ruggs Jr., described the injury as minor while speaking to AL.com on June 1.

"He was trying to move a trailer or something - move furniture or something - and the trailer just kind of pinned him against a car or a wall or something," Ruggs Jr. said of his son, a former Alabama star.

"He's pretty much OK, I'm about to go out there and see him in a little bit. It was just like a little open wound on his leg, a little incision. Like something had stuck him right there on his thigh a little bit."

Ruggs was the team's first-round pick at 12th overall in the 2020 draft after finishing with 98 receptions for 1,716 yards and 24 touchdowns in three seasons at Alabama.

He recorded the fastest 40-yard dash time at the 2020 NFL combine when he was clocked in 4.27 seconds.

