Philadelphia Eagles guard Brandon Brooks out for season with torn Achilles

Brandon Brooks has started every regular-season match for the last three years

Philadelphia Eagles right guard Brandon Brooks has suffered a torn left Achilles tendon and is expected to be out for the entire upcoming season.

The 30-year-old, who injured his right Achilles in the 2018 play-offs against the New Orleans Saints, had been rehabbing from a late-season shoulder injury during the current off-season.

Brooks, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, has started in each of the Eagles' last 48 regular-season games, playing in 95 per cent of the offensive snaps.

In a Twitter post, Brooks wrote: "So I guess now that news is out yes I tore my other Achilles but when life gives you lemons you make lemonade. I'll be back and better than ever. Appreciate the love."

Brooks signed a four-year deal worth $54.2 million in November that keeps him in Philadelphia until 2024.

In the 2020 NFL Draft, the Eagles selected two Auburn offensive lineman - Jack Driscoll and Prince Tega Wonogh.

Veteran tackle Jason Peters, who was released by the Eagles earlier this year, remains a free agent and has been linked with a possible return.