Efe Obada hails Matt Rhule and the Carolina Panthers' virtual offseason programme

Efe Obada makes no secret of preferring to be at the training facility or out on the field putting his expertise to the test, but even he admits that the restrictions of this year's virtual offseason had provided an invaluable learning period.

The Carolina Panthers defensive end is preparing for his third year on the team's 53-man roster after being signed via the NFL's International Player Pathway back in 2017 following short spells with the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons.

Social distancing measures have made for an unorthodox introduction for Obada and his team-mates to new coaching staff, led by first-year head coach Matt Rhule.

"What I really like about these virtual workouts is that this is the most football I've ever learnt throughout my whole career in the NFL," he said on Inside the Huddle.

"There's a lot of learning going on, there's a lot of focusing on the details but I'm definitely one of those guys that excels by actively doing so there's some frustration when it comes to trying to apply it and not knowing where you are in terms of what they want from you.

"The coaching staff, what is really cool about this year as well is that they focus on you as a whole in terms of mental space and how you are as a person as opposed to just focusing on football and I think that's amazing because once you're a well-rounded person you'll get the best out of your athletes."

Obada has witnessed a busy offseason for the Panthers organisation, with quarterback Cam Newton notably being released after nine seasons with the franchise.

Seven-time Pro Bowl selection Luke Kuechly retired at the age of 28 before returning to the Panthers earlier this month as a pro scout.

A defensive exodus meanwhile saw 2019 sack leader Mario Addison, Vernon Butler, Gerald McCoy, Bruce Irvin and Dontari Poe sign elsewhere, before the Panthers used all seven of their Draft picks on defensive players.

"I'm excited for this season," added Obada. "I don't want to say it's a new team because we're all professionals and we take pride in what we do.

"Apart from the rookies we've all played in the NFL and know what's required of us and we all have something to prove.

"All the big names that are associated with the Carolina Panthers aren't there any more and what's left is guys that learnt under those big names and that's dangerous, I don't think you should sleep on the Carolina Panthers.

"We are hungry, we all have something to prove, down from the coaching all the way to the players. We're making the most of this time, learning and applying ourselves in this virtual period so you heard it first, don't sleep on the Panthers this year."

Obada appeared in a career-high 16-games last season as a rotational option on defense and special teams, finishing with 24 tackles and one pass defense.

A tough season posed another new technical challenge to the 28-year-old as the Panthers converted to a 3-4 base defense, which saw Obada play both on the edge and the inside.

Rhule looks set to revert to the 4-3 in 2020 and hinted at a more prominent role for Obada earlier this offseason, suggesting he is "really, really high" on him.

Obada continued: "I've been very fortunate to be around some amazing coaches and amazing players that have created an environment where it's allowed us as players to develop and grow as humans, as well as football players.

"I can see that Matt Rhule has that same idea and philosophies and he has some really great morals. He's very family orientated and he's creating an environment that will allow us to thrive.

"I've seen that already in the virtual offseason so I can't imagine what it's going to be like when we're in the building together as a brotherhood and going through the fire together in training camp."

