Ron Rivera: Chase Young built like Julius Peppers, reminds me of Von Miller

Chase Young is drawing lofty comparisons from his head coach

Washington Redskins rookie defensive end Chase Young is drawing high praise from head coach Ron Rivera.

Rivera said Young, the No 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is conjuring images of former Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers, who generated 159.5 sacks over his 17-year career.

Peppers was the second overall pick in the 2002 draft out of North Carolina, predating Rivera's arrival as head coach of the Panthers.

"He's not quite as big as Julius was," Rivera said in Redskins 'Offseason Update Live' via the team's website. "He's built like him; he's a mini version of him. He's got a little bit more of that initial explosion.

Julius Peppers is fourth on the NFL's all-time sacks list

"Julius was very long and his explosion was good, but because of his length, it seemed even better than it really, truly was. I mean Julius was phenomenal, and this is a young man who could be that type of player."

Young, 6-foot-5 and 264 pounds, had 16.5 sacks as a junior at Ohio State and was selected after Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow went No 1 to the Cincinnati Bengals in April.

Adding Young to Montez Sweat, Da'Ron Payne, Jonathan Allen and Ryan Kerrigan gives the Redskins a defensive line comprised entirely of former first-round draft picks.

Rivera might have a hard time keeping Young off the field, but he's entering the 2020 season expecting to play him between 55 and 65 percent of the team's defensive snaps.

He also compared the 21-year-old to an eight-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl MVP, further heightening expectations for the former Buckeye.

"Von Miller comes to my mind when I watch Chase and I watch him work out and I watch the tape he's putting out," Rivera said, "so I'm pretty excited about seeing him."

The Redskins begin their preseason by hosting the Tennessee Titans on August 15.

