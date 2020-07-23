Antonio Brown: NFL must resolve investigations to enable me to return

Antonio Brown played one game with New England Patriots in 2019 before being cut

Antonio Brown has demanded the NFL resolves its "investigations" to enable him to hold talks with teams.

The 32-year-old wide receiver announced on Monday that he had retired from the NFL.

He has been a free agent since September, when the New England Patriots released him after one game following allegations of sexual assault and intimidating text messages sent to an accuser, which he has denied.

After tweeting, among other things, "mission complete" when referencing his career on Monday, the four-time All-Pro on Wednesday posted a message to Instagram, calling on the NFL to resolve investigations and provide him clarity "on this situation" so he can talk to teams.

The Instagram post, in its entirety, read: "@nfl I have complied with each and every ask of your investigations throughout the past 11 months. You have had access to all of my phones, you know what the deal is in each and every situation that the media has distorted.

"I have been seeing the therapist you asked me to, I have worked on all aspects of my life this past year and have become a better man because of it. The fact that you refuse to provide a deadline and the reason for the fact you won't resolve your investigations is completely unacceptable.

"I demand you provide me clarity on this situation immediately if you really care about my wellbeing. My legal team continues to ask and you provide no answers. How is it that the league can just drag it's feet on any investigation it chooses on players and we just have to sit there in limbo?

"Need an update so I can talk to these teams properly, they're waiting on you @nfl let's get this thing moving! We've got history to make!! #Himmothy."

In August he reportedly told the Oakland Raiders he would quit if he couldn't wear his old helmet instead of a newer model mandated by the league.

Last month Brown was sentenced to two years' probation and ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation and enroll in a 13-week anger management course by a Florida court after pleading no contest to an assault charge.