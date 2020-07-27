NFL add temporary Injured Reserve list for players who test positive

The NFL and NFLPA reached an agreement over changes to the collective bargaining agreement last week

A temporary Injured Reserve list for players who test positive for coronavirus will be in place during the 2020 NFL season.

The new arrangement was reportedly part of the agreement reached on Friday by the league and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA).

Any player who tests positive will be placed on temporary IR immediately, with his return subject to medical clearance.

Teams can promote a practice squad player as a replacement, then return that player to the practice squad without waivers. The temporary IR is unlimited and provides the "desired and necessary roster flexibility", according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Thirty NFL teams report to training camp on Tuesday, with the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs having opened camp on Sunday as they prepare to begin the season on September 10, three days before the rest of the league.

Six players have been placed on the new IR list so far, with the Cleveland Browns adding running back/return specialist Dontrell Hilliard and rookie defensive back Jovante Moffatt.

The Tennessee Titans' Nigel Warrior, the Cincinnati Bengals' Kendal Futrell, the Chiefs' Aleva Hifo and the Dallas Cowboys' Jon'Vea Johnson are the others to have been listed.

