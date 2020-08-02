C.J. Mosley: New York Jets linebacker opts out of 2020 season

C.J. Mosley will not be available for the Jets this season

New York Jets middle linebacker C.J. Mosley won't play in the 2020 season, opting out amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports.

That leaves the Jets without Mosley, a four-time Pro Bowl selection and arguably the best player on their defense, just a week after they traded disgruntled All-Pro safety Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks.

NFL.com reported the 28-year-old is opting out because of family health concerns.

New York signed Mosley to a five-year, $85 million contract in March 2019, hoping he'd anchor their defense the way he had for the Baltimore Ravens, who made him a first-round selection in the 2014 NFL Draft.

But last season, he missed 14 games with a groin injury. He managed just nine tackles to go with one interception and a fumble recovery, He had a career-high 133 tackles and 12 quarterback hits in his rookie season.

According to Spotrac, he already received his $10 million roster bonus and was due to make an additional $6 million in base salary.

E.J. Gaines and Star Lotulelei unavailable for Bills

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane announced on Sunday that E.J. Gaines will join defensive tackle Star Lotulelei in deciding to miss the 2020 season.

Gaines, 28, will be missing his second straight season after he suffered a core muscle injury last August. He was released by the Bills with an injury settlement but re-signed with Buffalo on a one-year deal in free agency.

McCray opts out

Lerentee McCray opts out "with the health and safety of my family in mind"

Jaguars defensive end Lerentee McCray has also decided to opt out of the 2020 season.

McCray becomes the second Jacksonville player to do so after veteran defensive tackle Al Woods shared that he will miss the season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"With the health and safety of my family in mind, I have decided to opt out of the 2020 season during these trying times in 'Our Nation'," McCray said in a statement.

The window for NFL players to opt out ends on Tuesday.