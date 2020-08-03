Doug Pederson: Philadelphia Eagles coach tests positive for coronavirus

Doug Pederson is the second NFL coach to test positive for coronavirus

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Sunday.

The Eagles said that Pederson, 52, was asymptomatic and self-isolating in line with the league's protocols.

"We received confirmation this evening that head coach Doug Pederson tested positive for COVID-19," the Eagles said in a statement on Twitter.

"Any individuals in close contact with Pederson at our facility have been notified and will continue with daily testing procedures and compliance with all protocols before returning to the facility."

According to the league's protocols, Pederson can return to the team's practice facility after waiting 10 days since his first positive test if he remains asymptomatic or after five days if he has consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart during that five-day span.

Pederson becomes the second NFL coach to have tested positive after New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton said he had contracted the virus in March.

NFL training camps opened across the country last week, with the season scheduled to start on September 10.

Pederson is entering his fifth season as head coach in Philadelphia, making the playoffs the past three years, including a Super Bowl victory in the 2017 season.

