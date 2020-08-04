NFL players given opt-out deadline for 2020 season

The 2020 NFL season begins on September 11

NFL players have until 9pm UK time on Thursday to decide whether they will opt out of the 2020 season.

The NFL's 2020 campaign kicks off on September 10, with enhanced measures in place to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, but numerous players have already chosen to opt out citing safety concerns.

A handful of provisions will allow for players to opt out after the deadline in extreme circumstances, such as the death or illness of a close family member.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, the only active NFL player who is also a medical doctor, was the first to opt out on July 24, citing concern over the coronavirus pandemic. More than 30 players have followed suit.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson tested positive for Covid-19 while Detroit Lions put five players on their "reserve/Covid-19" list last week.

More than 155,000 people have died nationwide from Covid-19 since the virus was first identified in the United States in January. Cases nationally fell for a second week in a row but rose week-over-week in 20 states.

Deaths in the United States rose for a fourth week in a row to more than 8,500 people in the seven days ended August 2, a Reuters analysis found.