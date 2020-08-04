Tampa Buccaneers sign LeSean McCoy to one-year deal

LeSean McCoy spent last season with the Kansas City Chiefs

Six-time Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy has joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for next season.

The Bucs announced the signing on Tuesday, adding yet another offensive playmaker to help Tom Brady with his new team.

McCoy, 32, agreed to terms last week and is entering his 12th NFL season. He has started 141 of 160 career games, rushing for 11,071 yards and 73 touchdowns while also impacting the passing attack with 503 receptions for 3,797 yards and 16 touchdowns with the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

McCoy led the league in rushing in 2013, earning the first of five consecutive Pro Bowl berths. He added a Super Bowl title to his resume as a backup with the Chiefs last season, rushing for 465 yards and scoring five touchdowns.

Brady, 43, signed a two-year, fully guaranteed $50m (£38m) contract in free agency after appearing in nine Super Bowls, winning six over 20 seasons with the Patriots.

The Bucs have already added the Brady's go-to guy, Rob Gronkowski, to an already exceptional group of receivers and tight ends. Tampa Bay reinforced a commitment to help Brady be successful by drafting offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and retaining three key members of an emerging defense.