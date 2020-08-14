Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce agrees four-year, $57m extension

Travis Kelce starred for the Chiefs on the road to Super Bowl LIV

The Kansas City Chiefs have tied down yet another instrumental figure to their Super Bowl success by handing tight end Travis Kelce a four-year, $57m extension.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that the new deal is worth $14.25m per year, just shy of George Kittle's $15m annual value after he agreed a new five-year, $75m contract with the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday.

The pair now lead the way as the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL, with the Philadelphia Eagles' three-time Pro Bowler Zach Ertz likely to join them in the near future as he waits on a lucrative extension.

2:02 Pro Football Focus' George Chahrouri examines whether San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle or Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce is the NFL's best tight end Pro Football Focus' George Chahrouri examines whether San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle or Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce is the NFL's best tight end

Kelce's deal follows on from quarterback Patrick Mahomes' record 10-year deal worth up to $503m and defensive tackle Chris Jones' new four-year, $80m contract as the Chiefs look to build on their first Super Bowl win in 50 years.

The 30-year-old, who turns 31 in October, produced 97 catches for 1,229 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games last season and has 507 catches for 6,465 yards and 37 touchdowns in total across 96 games since being selected in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

He played a crucial role in the Divisional Round of the playoffs last season with 10 catches for 134 yards and three touchdowns as the Chiefs came back from 24-0 down to win 51-31.

Four successive 1,000 yard seasons have warranted five Pro Bowl selections, while seeing Kelce emerge as one of the league's premier players at his position.

