Hard Knocks Los Angeles: The NFL soap-opera like you've never seen it

HBO's Hard Knocks is back, and with it the annual exploration into a Pandora's Box embellished with NFL glitz, ardour, plight and politics.

This year's edition infiltrates Los Angeles as the Rams and Chargers become the first two teams to share the stage on the sports reality documentary series. Unfiltered access awaits, but just how unfiltered can unfiltered be right now?

Social distancing requirements and strict safety measures at training camp promise a Hard Knocks live never before, some might even say unprecedented - in case you haven't heard that word enough this year.

A recent teaser trailer hinted as much when Rams head coach Sean McVay could be seen leading a team meeting wearing a plastic visor, with a reduced group of players spread some feet apart as if separated by the teacher for talking too much.

1:04 The NFL returns to Sky Sports this September with a dedicated channel, new shows and old favourites The NFL returns to Sky Sports this September with a dedicated channel, new shows and old favourites

As far as the 'what to expect' is concerned, the coronavirus pandemic refuses to be knocked from top spot.

Nasal swabs will be a new addition to the agenda as an essential precaution that could yet have some entertainment value, as Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum discovered in the NBA's Orlando bubble.

"Something that made me laugh, seeing people's reactions to the swab, the Covid test we've been doing for a while but it's always funny to see grown men shedding tears," McCollum said. Perhaps something to look out for?

Regular testing will coincide with reduced gym and classroom capacities, staggered shower times, fewer well-choreographed handshakes, more spacious locker rooms and an influx of hand sanitisers.

So has been the story across the NFL thus far, positive tests won't be out of the ordinary while there could be some interesting discussions among players over the prospect of opting out, with over 60 players having done so prior to the recent deadline.

Rams veteran left tackle Andrew Whitworth is expected to be a prominent figure in that respect after revealing in July that he, his wife, four children and 66-year-old in-laws had all contracted coronavirus back in June.

0:48 NFL Chief Strategy & Growth Officer Chris Halpin says the UK is demonstrating it could create its own franchise for the league in the future NFL Chief Strategy & Growth Officer Chris Halpin says the UK is demonstrating it could create its own franchise for the league in the future

The absence of fans at training camp will also be noticeable, with interactions between players and starstruck young children asking for signatures a beloved and heartfelt feature of the Hard Knocks experience.

It underlines the question as to what kind of access camera crews will gain, particularly when it comes to following players and coaches around in view of providing unique insight into their personal lives.

For the purposes of NFL academia, this may be one of the most important Hard Knocks series yet in regards to detailing the extent at which this global pandemic has impacted a league curtailed by very little across its history, a league that came through World War Two.

If you aren't already familiar with the Chargers' Head Athletic Trainer Damon Mitchell, then there's a chance you will be by the end of the five episodes.

Racial injustice and police brutality meanwhile remain prevalent talking points across America and the world following the death of George Floyd while in police custody earlier this year.

The Chargers' Anthony Lynn represents one of just three minority head coaches currently in the NFL, whose explanation for deciding not to release a statement in response to Floyd's death spoke powerfully to his anger and hurt.

1:08 More than a dozen NFL stars united to send a passionate video message on racial inequality to the league, who said they know they 'need to do more' More than a dozen NFL stars united to send a passionate video message on racial inequality to the league, who said they know they 'need to do more'

NFL players and coaches have been tremendous in using their platforms to demand reform, whether it be taking part in nationwide protests, offering financial aid or calling on the powers above to enforce change.

Chargers cornerback Chris Harris Jr spoke exclusively to Sky Sports about the need to address community relations between local law enforcement and minorities, admitting the team had been yet to discuss whether or not to take a knee during the national anthem this season.

Don't be surprised to see that talk take place.

Let's not forget the football side of things, which has rightly continued to take a backseat throughout this unpredictable offseason.

First off, the new SoFi Stadium and it's breathtaking opulence will make a fitting scene-setter for two teams striving to inject fresh impetus into the LA football scene. It also beckons as a tease for fans waiting to take a seat in their new home once safe to do so.

Perhaps the most popular part of Hard Knocks is its ability to humanise childhood heroes, it's ability to unearth the underdog stories and the quirky characters.

The words "Set hut!" remain synonymous with former Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bob Wylie and his stomach bobbing in keeping with the snap count during the 2018 series.

Wylie symbolised the power of Hard Knocks to create a viral star as viewers were invited into the philosophies of this amateur magician as he played tape of gorillas to showcase their 'perfect lineman posture'.

Then there was his dislike for stretching - notably his favourite part, however, as it allowed him to 'sit down for 10 minutes'.

"Stretch is way overrated," he began.

"Did you know, World War I and World War II, all those guys that fought in that war, they did pushups, jumping jacks, situps, climb the rope and ran. None of this fancy s***. And they won two World Wars."

Cleveland's turn also introduced us to tight end Devon Cajuste during his pursuit of a spot on the 53-man roster, the 27-year-old having since retired to focus on healing, spirituality and crystals.

In one incredible scene Cajuste found out while alongside him in an interview that his father had recently suffered a third heart attack. Between a moment like that and Hue Jackson hugging John Dorsey as he cried over the death of his mother, Hard Knocks typically captures the realest of day-to-day life.

0:28 Sky Sports NFL expert Neil Reynolds reacts to the launch of Sky's new dedicated channel after agreeing a five-year broadcast partnership Sky Sports NFL expert Neil Reynolds reacts to the launch of Sky's new dedicated channel after agreeing a five-year broadcast partnership

There are high-profile characters missing from both camps this summer, with the Chargers bidding farewell to quarterback Philip Rivers after 16 seasons and the Rams moving on from running back Todd Gurley.

How will their departure alter the dynamic? Who might step up as a surprise leader of the group?

Chargers rookie Justin Herbert will be a figure of intrigue in that department as he looks to earn the starting quarterback job ahead of Tyrod Taylor - who coincidentally featured in the Browns Hard Knocks as a mentor to a then-rookie Baker Mayfield.

The Rams will also be dealing with the loss of experience on the coaching staff after the organisation parted ways with defensive coordinator Wade Phillips at the end of last season.

Another possible segment is the work behind Joey Bosa's new five-year, $135m contract with the Chargers, making him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL. In relation, might we hear from Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey amid his wait on a new bumper deal?

Maybe Bosa will celebrate by replicating J.J. Watt's famous after-hours workout during the Houston Texans' series in 2015 (he knew the cameras were there, right?), or perhaps that responsibility will fall to Aaron Donald.

Rookies will be put to the test after learning the playbook through virtual meetings, coaches must navigate their way through August without preseason games in which to examine their options, XFL players will be looking to earn their stripes, two of the most talented defensive units in the NFL will be on display and both teams will be prepping for a hopeful return to the playoffs. All while contending with the obstacle that is the coronavirus.

As Rex Ryan said in the 2010 Hard Knocks with the New York Jets - "let's go eat a goddamn snack!"

Watch the first episode of 'Hard Knocks: Los Angeles' on Sky Sports Action from 10pm on Saturday

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!