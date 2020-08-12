New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones a 'joy to work with', says OC Jason Garrett

Daniel Jones is heading into his second year with the New York Giants

Jason Garrett is embracing the opportunity to work with quarterback Daniel Jones as he prepares for his first season as offensive coordinator of the New York Giants.

The former Dallas Cowboys head coach, who was fired at the end of last season, will be key in assisting Jones in his development after the 2019 first-round pick provided plenty of encouraging signs in his rookie year.

Jones finished with 3,027 yards passing for 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 13 games having taken the reins from the now-retired Eli Manning.

"Since I've been here, he's been a real joy to work with," Garrett said. "There's no question he is a football guy. He loves football. He's always so prepared, he's always studying his stuff, he always has great questions and wants to get better.

Jason Garrett was succeeded by Mike McCarthy in Dallas

"The thing you just like so much about Daniel is just his approach. He clearly has ability. He's someone who's big, he's strong, he's athletic, he has a really good arm. He has all the tools you're looking for.

"But the thing that really jumps out is the approach that he takes every day. Like I said, he's a ball guy. He loves ball. He works very hard at it and he's always trying to refine his skills.

"He's always trying to gain more knowledge and find a way to become a better quarterback, individually and for our team. That's what you get most excited about."

Jones' performances went someway towards beginning to quash doubts following the Giants' decision to draft him at No 6 overall.

The Duke product showcased both his ability to make tough throws and his threat on the ground, however led the league with 18 fumbles - an area he set out to address this summer.

He enters 2020 with a healthier receivers corps at his disposal and a fully fit Saquon Barkley, not to mention a new bodyguard in offensive tackle and No 4 overall pick Andrew Thomas.

Garrett meanwhile represents part of a new-look Giants coaching staff, led by former New England Patriots special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach Joe Judge.

"I've learned so much from Joe and others in this organisation right from the start," said Garrett. "That's the mindset/mentality that I have and certainly will try to contribute in any way that I can.

"That's my mentality. I have my notebook open every day. I'm taking notes in all those staff meetings and continuing to learn from Joe on a daily basis. Excited to be here. Excited to work for him."

