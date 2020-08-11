New England Patriots ready to move on from Tom Brady, says Julian Edelman

Julian Edelman (right) was one of Tom Brady's most trusted New England Patriots receivers

Julian Edelman insists "the train keeps moving" as he and the New England Patriots continue to acclimatise to life without quarterback Tom Brady.

New England are preparing for the new NFL season without Brady for the first time in 20 years, a man Edelman was known to view as something of a big brother.

Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency this off-season and was then joined by Rob Gronkowski who came out of retirement and forced a trade to Tampa.

"Obviously, it was a little different scenario. You've got to move on and understand this is a business and wish him well," Edelman said via a video conference call on Monday.

"We played a lot of ball together. I love him to death. But the train keeps moving."

Edelman is confident the Patriots can move on without Brady

Irrespective of whether there are hard feelings or not, Edelman is likely to play a key role as the Patriots embark on a new era.

He will receive passes from one of Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham or Brian Hoyer.

Those three players will compete for the chance to replace Brady, with the Patriots opting not to draft a quarterback in April.

Edelman spent the off-season working out with all three quarterbacks in the hope of building some rapport but he acknowledged it remains a work in progress.

Rob Gronkowski pictured with new Tampa Bay Buccaneers team-mate LeSean McCoy

"That takes time and takes reps and that takes experience, and right now, we're really focused on getting conditioned and brushing up our minds on the material our coaches are giving us," Edelman said.

Edelman will be the top receiver on New England's depth chart with Mohamed Sanu likely serving as the second receiver after an indifferent first season with the Patriots.

Second-year receivers N'Keal Harry, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski will also be battling for playing time alongside free agent pick-up Damiere Byrd and rookie Jeff Thomas.