New England Patriots: Eight free agents formally sign deals

Patriots coach Bill Belichick is welcoming eight free agents to Gillette Stadium, including the formal return of QB Brian Hoyer

The New England Patriots confirmed the arrival of eight free agent signings on Thursday, including the formal return of quarterback Brian Hoyer to Foxborough.

The 34-year-old agreed to a one-year deal in March, and begins his third stint with the Patriots, who originally signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2009.

It follows the team's surprising decision not to draft a quarterback at all in last week's NFL Draft, a move coach Bill Belichick said was not intentional.

Hoyer is currently expected to compete for the starting job with 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham, as the Patriots' post-Tom Brady era begins.

Hoyer has also played for the Indianapolis Colts and seven other NFL teams

Meanwhile, wide receiver Marqise Lee agreed to a one-year deal last week, just days after he was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Defensive tackle Beau Allen, wide receiver Damiere Byrd, linebacker Brandon Copeland, safeties Cody Davis and Adrian Phillips and fullback Dan Vitale completed the arrivals.

Wide receiver Lee has missed 26 of 32 games to injury over the last two seasons, and he was limited to just three catches for 18 yards in six games with the Jaguars last season.

However, prior to injury he registered 119 catches for 1,553 yards and six touchdowns in two seasons between 2016 and 2017.

Elsewhere, former Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers full-back Vitale could play a prominent role following the departure of James Develin, who retired on Monday due to complications from a neck injury.