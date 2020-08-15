NFL 'raring' to get back to the UK, says Chief Strategy & Growth Officer Chris Halpin

0:48 NFL Chief Strategy & Growth Officer Chris Halpin says the UK is demonstrating it could create its own franchise for the league in the future NFL Chief Strategy & Growth Officer Chris Halpin says the UK is demonstrating it could create its own franchise for the league in the future

The NFL is eagerly-awaiting its return to the United Kingdom in 2021 as it looks to continue expanding its presence in the international market.

For the first time ever the Jacksonville Jaguars were scheduled to play back to back games in London as two of four regular season matchups due to take place in the country this year.

The international series fixtures were eventually cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, however Chief Strategy & Growth Officer Chris Halpin insists the NFL remains "fully committed" to the UK.

1:04 The NFL returns to Sky Sports this September with a dedicated channel, new shows and old favourites The NFL returns to Sky Sports this September with a dedicated channel, new shows and old favourites

"We had a committee meeting in March doing our year end review and across the board the positivity both in terms of metrics but also just the feeling and the momentum there we have internationally and in the UK market was exceptional," Halpin told Sky Sports News.

"A couple of owners had played in the Tottenham games and had raved about the experience and again the quality of the stadium, the moving pitches, the NFL specific locker rooms, all of the finishes that Daniel Levy and Tottenham had put in.

"We've got a long-term deal there and we're continuing in partnership with the Jaguars to talk with Wembley FA, we're huge believers in the UK market, support all the way top down and in London and our fan base just keeps responding and growing.

"It's all the folks who were watching it of our vintage back in the eighties but also the young dynamic fanbase who love our players on social media, love hearing the stories and highlights and all the stalwarts staying up to watch Monday night football and Thursday night football in the morning.

"We're very excited for the future in we are ready and raring to go to get back to the UK for games."

The NFL's growth in the UK was underlined further this week as Sky Sports agreed a new five-year partnership marking the first time the league has joined with an international broadcaster to launch a channel dedicated to the sport.

It also represents the 25th anniversary of live NFL coverage on Sky, with 'Sky Sports NFL' set to launch on Thursday, September 3.

0:28 Sky Sports NFL expert Neil Reynolds reacts to Sky's new five-year broadcast partnership with the NFL Sky Sports NFL expert Neil Reynolds reacts to Sky's new five-year broadcast partnership with the NFL

Last year staged another landmark moment for the sport overseas when the NFL Academy was launched at Barnet and Southgate college, offering an unprecedented opportunity for teenagers to continue their education while receiving elite and regular coaching.

"We feel incredibly positive about where we are in London and in the UK and this new partnership and this extension we're talking about humbly we'd say makes manifest the success and growth that we've had in partnership with Sky.

"That there's a fanbase and that there's the energy and consumption to merit a dedicated NFL channel is an incredibly powerful statement.

"One of the things that was just incredibly meaningful to us and the UK team was opening our NFL Academy last year so if you've got a fanbase, an NFL quality stadium, you've got cooperate partners who see the value in partnering, you've got fans who want to buy tickets, you do all that right you set up the soil to move it and plant a franchise."

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!