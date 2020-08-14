Seattle Seahawks cut rookie Kemah Siverand for trying to sneak visitor into team hotel

The Seattle Seahawks have cut undrafted rookie cornerback Kemah Siverand after he was caught trying to sneak a female visitor into the team hotel.

The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero posted on Twitter that the woman was "wearing Seahawks gear in an attempt to disguise her as a player."

"Clear message on the responsibility everyone has in the NFL's COVID-19 world: Put the team at risk, suffer the consequences," Pelissero tweeted.

Siverand, who was waived by the Seahawks on Tuesday, appeared in 26 games at Oklahoma State during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, mostly on special teams, tallying 11 tackles with the Cowboys.

The undrafted free agent played in 14 games with Texas A&M from 2016-17 before transferring to Stillwater.

Patriots rookie OL Woodard retires

New England Patriots rookie offensive lineman Dustin Woodard has meanwhile retired before ever playing a game, according to multiple reports.

Woodard, who was selected in the seventh round in the 2020 NFL Draft in April, reportedly decided he no longer wants to play football, with his decision not COVID-19 related.

The six-foot-two interior lineman out of Memphis made All-American Athletic Conference first team in 2018, starting 52 career games for the Tigers and playing both guard positions as well as center.

He was selected at 230th overall by the Patriots.

