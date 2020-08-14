Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield says he 'lost' himself in 2019

Baker Mayfield

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield admits that he lost himself amid doubt and a spiraling season during the 2019 campaign.

But the third-year QB said that is now all behind him, and he's in "much better state, mentally, physically. Just ready to roll. Back to where I need to be to be the leader."

"The last couple years have been a roller-coaster of emotions and not nearly as much success as I'm used to," Mayfield told reporters.

"So I'd say I lost myself not having that success, not finding out what was working. I think I tried different ways of trying to have that success and didn't find it."

1:04 The NFL returns to Sky Sports this September with a dedicated channel, new shows and old favourites The NFL returns to Sky Sports this September with a dedicated channel, new shows and old favourites

Mayfield threw 3,827 yards for 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions en route to a 6-10 record last season that resulted in the firing of coach Freddie Kitchens after just one year and general manager John Dorsey.

The former Oklahoma quarterback was unable to build on his encouraging rookie year and struggled to strike up the kind of explosive on-field relationship with Odell Beckham Jr and Jarvis Landry that the Browns had hoped for.

Mayfield added that he has shed body fat and added four pounds of muscle.

"Looking back on last year - physically, I wasn't able to work out as much, being beat up. So I was heavier than I was ever playing before at a playing weight," Mayfield said.

"I needed to be able to have the scrambling ability to move in the pocket. It's my job to be in prime physical shape, to show up and do my job on Sundays."

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!