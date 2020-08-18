Kansas City Chiefs to have fans at games, Chicago Bears will play behind closed doors

The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs announced on Monday they intend on having fans at games at 22 per cent of capacity inside Arrowhead Stadium when the 2020 season begins.

The Chicago Bears, meanwhile, announced that Soldier Field will be closed to fans when play kicks off.

The Chiefs are scheduled to host the Houston Texans in the NFL's first game of the season on September 10.

The Kansas City organisation's statement that it plans to have fans at games in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic was made in conjunction with the NFL as well as Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas, along with input from the city's health director and EMS medical director.

Season tickets holders will be given first priority to purchase tickets in order of tenure.

All tickets will be sold in grouped pods, with the ability to purchase as many as six tickets in the same pod. Fans can only attend with "known guests" sitting in their purchased pod.

The Bears will not have fans in the stadium when they begin the season

If any tickets remain after the sale to season-ticket holders, they will be made available to residents of Jackson County, where Arrowhead Stadium is located.

There is the potential for capacity limits to be adjusted as the season progresses.

Masks will be required at all times except when fans are eating or drinking. All bags will be prohibited into Arrowhead Stadium, while smoking, chewing tobacco and sunflower seeds will be prohibited. Cash will not be accepted for point-of-purchase sales.

The Bears released a statement that read, in part: "After discussing a draft plan with city health officials, the Bears and the city of Chicago agreed the health metrics show that it is not the right time to welcome fans back to Soldier Field.

"The health and safety of the city's residents and fans of the Bears will always take priority.

"The team and city will continue to monitor the environment and believe there can be a sound plan in place to bring fans back to Soldier Field once it is deemed safe and appropriate. Until then, Bears home games will not include in-person fans."