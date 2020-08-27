NFL teams cancel practice following shooting of Jacob Blake

Multiple NFL teams announced on Thursday morning they were cancelling practice to use the time instead to invest in social justice change.

The Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets said their teams would address ways to make a lasting social impact in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Blake, an unarmed black man, was shot seven times on Sunday by a uniformed officer while moving toward his vehicle.

"The Colts will not practice today," a team-issued release read. "Instead, the team will use the day to discuss and work toward making a lasting social impact and inspiring change in our communities."

7:40 Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers discusses the Lions' cancelled practice in response to the police shooting Jacob Blake in Wisconsin Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers discusses the Lions' cancelled practice in response to the police shooting Jacob Blake in Wisconsin

The Chicago Bears announced a schedule change and dismissed media from the facility, the Washington Football Team postponed its planned scrimmage and the Arizona Cardinals cancelled all team activities.

"We have the day off to educate and reflect on who we are as individuals and where we need to progress as a people," Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake tweeted.

"Honored to be in an organization of men and women who lead the charge for change in this country."

The Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers also called off Thursday's practices.

New Orleans Saints players practiced with the name "JACOB BLAKE" taped across the front of their helmets.

1:35 Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says some laws in the United States are 'antiquated' and 'prejudicial' against people from minority backgrounds Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says some laws in the United States are 'antiquated' and 'prejudicial' against people from minority backgrounds

"I think we've got a really good, close locker room," Saints coach Sean Payton said.

"They came up with something they felt they wanted to do, and I would support it. There still might be something they wish to do. The idea of putting his name on everyone's helmet was an idea we felt would be appropriate and they were for it."

The Detroit Lions cancelled practice on Tuesday to join protests related to the shooting, while the New York Giants delayed their practice on Wednesday before deciding to move forward with the workout.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!