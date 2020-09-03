AFC West preview: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chief will take some stopping this season

The wait is nearly over and the new NFL season is almost upon us!

The action begins on Thursday, September 10 when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans, live on Sky Sports.

Before then, it is time to assess 2020's contenders.

Kansas City Chiefs

Head Coach: Andy Reid

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have excelled together in Kansas City and both have signed long-term contract extensions in the summer

Key Man: It's obvious isn't it. Patrick Mahomes has lit up the league since his first start less than three years ago and he will be the puppet master again as the Chiefs promise to keep everyone playing catch-up.

With a 10-year half-a-billion contract signed this off season, a season MVP and a Super Bowl MVP all on the CV there isn't much he can't do. Many feel the 24-year-old is going to get better and better and with Andy Reid signing a new deal too this summer, the two are tied together for what could be the next great NFL dynasty.

Major additions: Rookie running-back Clyde Edwards-Helaire looks like being an astute addition as a runner and a passer, not least because Damien Williams has decided to opt out of the season.

However, it's perhaps who they kept that's most important. Mahomes, Reid and game-changing tight end Travis Kelce all signed contract extensions and Sammy Watkins remains in place. On defence, Chris Jones, as important as Mahomes on his side of the ball, also signed a four-year extension.

Last season: Super Bowl champions for the first time in 50 years. And they did it the hard way. After a 12-4 record took them to the AFC West title they came from behind in both play-off games before doing the same against the 49ers in the Super Bowl.

Prospects: In this off-season like no other familiarity is going to be crucial and Mahomes knows Reid's playbook inside-out already and can improvise like perhaps no other quarterback. Oh, and he can throw it a mile too, no bad thing when Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman and rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire running free all over the field.

If the defence can continue its improvements over the second half of the season then it could be a season for the ages.

Prediction: (13-3) - almost impossible to see them being stopped in the NFL let alone the conference or the division, a fifth successive AFC West title looks a certainty and it would be no surprise to see them life the Lombardi next February.

Denver Broncos

Head Coach: Vic Fangio

Drew Lock finished 100 of 156 passing for 1,020 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions in his five games last season

Key Man: Quarterback is the most important position in the sport. You send an age looking for the franchise QB and hope is brewing in Denver that the Broncos have their man. The jury may be out on Drew Lock but he impressed last season, winning four of his five starts and usurping Joe Flacco, the challenge now is can he do it for a season.

Major Additions: Running back Melvin Gordon is the star addition to the backfield but there was plenty of off-season work done. Pat Shurmur has joined as Offensive Co-ordinator and could unlock the riches in their talent offense.

Melvin Gordon has swapped LA for Denver

AJ Bouye has come in from Jacksonville, Graham Glasgow from Detroit and Jurrell Casey from Tennessee. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy will be worth watching after 24 touchdowns in the last two years of college football with Alabama, he fell to the Broncos in the Draft and he gives them a classy 1-2 punch with Courtland Sutton.

Last Season: A fourth successive season missing the Play-offs, and Super Bowl 50 looks a long way away after a third successive losing season (for the first time since the 1970s). However, the green shoots are there. Seven wins is the best return since 2016 and down the stretch the young guns came into their own to suggest the future may be bright in the Rockies.

Pat Shurmur will be tasked with getting the Broncos offense to deliver on their potential

Prospects: 23-year-old Lock leads a merry band of talented youngsters and the future looks promising. Jeudy joins Courtland Sutton as a major threat out wide and highly-touted tight end Noah Fant came into his own like much of this youthful squad.

Bradley Chubb should be back to full fitness and if he can help the defense and Von Miller can return to his SuperBowl MVP best, they may well surprise with a play-off spot in the expanded format.

Prediction: (9-7). Playing the Chiefs twice is no help to anyone, but there are plenty of winnable games if they can gel as a unit and deliver on an impressive looking roster.

Las Vegas Raiders

Head Coach: Jon Gruden

Key Man: Josh Jacobs can feel very hard done by to have not picked up the Offensive Rookie of the Year award last year. The Alabama running back became the first Raiders player to rush for 1,000 yards in his rookie season and racked up seven touchdowns.

Josh Jacobs proved to be a star turn for the Raiders last year

With the team beefing up their options out wide the way looks clear for Jacobs to build on that record-breaking year and be the centre-piece of Gruden's offense.

Major Additions: Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock are often to be found wheeling and dealing, and there is the usual mix of astute pick-ups and impressive looking draft picks. But Marcus Mariota stands out. He's likely to start as Derek Carr's back-up at quarterback but if Carr fails to fire Mariota may have a chance for a career restart.

Cory Littleton, Carl Nassib, Maliek Collins and Nick Kwiatkoski have all been brought in while Jason Witten, the veteran tight end has also been added to the roster despite Darren Waller's impressive break-out year.

Henry Ruggs and Lynn Bowden have star quality appeal befitting the Raiders new Las Vegas home.

Prospects: It should have been very different for the Raiders. A much anticipated move to Las Vegas will see them play in the spectacular Allegiant Stadium but they'll do it without their noted fanbase.

Jon Gruden and Derek Carr will hope to lead the Raiders to the Play-Offs in their new stadium

Instead, the focus will be on improving a record of one Play-off appearance in the last 17 seasons. Much will depend on quarterback Derek Carr who performed at an MVP level just a few years ago, but since returning from a broken leg hasn't quite been the same. If he can fire, and Gruden some weave some magic, a shock could be on the cards.

Prediction: (9-7). It would be a surprise to see this swing 10-6 or even 7-9, such is the nature of Gruden's squad. But he got a surprising tune out of the roster last year and they are improved on paper so things are on the up in Sin City.

Los Angeles Chargers

Head Coach: Anthony Lynn

Key Man: Joey Bosa quietly went about his business last year and has been rewarded with a bumper new five-year, $105m contract extension.

Joey Bosa became the first Charger since Kevin Burnett in 2010 to record three straight multi-sack games last year

Teaming up with Melvin Ingram off the edge, they might be the best tandem in the NFL and they will hope to do so again as the defence is likely to hold the key for the Chargers' hopes of a run to the play-offs.

Double figures in sack beckons again for Bosa who, at 25, is entering his prime and despite injury concerns after a wrecked 2018, he delivered in 2019 and the odds are on him doing so again in 2020.

Major Additions: Trai Turner and Bryan Bulaga are big name arrivals that should bolster what was a noted weakness on the offensive line last year while their Draft arrivals are an interesting mix.

If Justin Herbert, their first round quarterback pick, proves to be a star they may surprise a few, and there remain a few questions about how ready he might be for the NFL. Rookie linebacker Kenneth Murray promises to be another interesting piece in the Chargers defense that's likely to be the team's driving force.

Austin Ekeler will be the lead running back after signing a four-year deal in the off-season

Last Season: Philip Rivers said farewell with an underwhelming 5-11 campaign and while the veteran has headed for Indianapolis he has left Tyrod Taylor and Herbert to battle it out.

Six defeats from their final seven games left a sour taste and they had problems getting the best out of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. The defence carried them at times but inconsistency across the field let them down.

Prospects: The concerns at quarterback are likely to mean a bit of a carousel and the hope is big name arrivals can turn an offensive line weakness into a strength. The defence can usually be relied upon to deliver but the loss of Derwin James is a blow.

Austin Ekeler is the main man at running back after Melvin Gordon's departure and it will be interesting to see if he can carry the load.

Prediction: (6-10). In a tough division, they'll need to win their non-divisional match-ups and the AFC East and NFC South represent decent opportunities, but the Chargers need to answer their offensive questions if they are to have any hope.

