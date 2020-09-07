Adrian Peterson signs one-year deal with Detroit Lions for 2020 season

Adrian Peterson rushed for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns over two seasons with Washington, playing in 31 games

Adrian Peterson has agreed to a one-year contract with the Detroit Lions, two days after the 35-year-old running back was released by the Washington Football Team.

Peterson has rushed for 14,216 yards in 13 seasons in the NFL, needing a further 1,054 yards to overtake Lions legend Barry Sanders for fourth on the all-time NFL rushing list.

So excited to see @AdrianPeterson coming to the @Lions - It will be great to have you in town. — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) September 6, 2020

Peterson rushed for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns over two seasons with Washington, playing in 31 games. His 898 yards in 2019 would have led the Lions in any of the past six seasons.

The Lions have struggled recently to develop a consistent running game. Second-round draft pick from 2018, Kerryon Johnson, has shown promise but has dealt with injury problems - he led the team last season with only 403 yards rushing.

Peterson, who has previously stated he intends to play at least another four years, will make a base salary of $1.05 million and can earn up to $1.25M in incentives, upping the total amount to a max of $2.3M, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Lions also announced on Sunday that they have put cornerback Mike Ford on injured reserve and signed offensive lineman Oday Aboushi.

Detroit open their season against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. They face Washington on November 15.

Sky and the NFL have agreed a new five-year partnership to broadcast the NFL, the first time the league has joined with an international broadcaster to launch a channel dedicated to the sport.

The agreement marks the 25th anniversary of live NFL coverage on Sky Sports with 'Sky Sports NFL' launched on Thursday, September 3 ahead of the 2020 season, which kicks off on Thursday, September 10.

The brand new in-season channel will be the round-the-clock home of the NFL on television in the UK and Republic of Ireland from the regular season through to the playoffs, with Super Bowl LV live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday, February 7.

Sky Sports NFL is your dedicated home of the NFL and will feature a minimum of five live games each week, including first-pick exclusive games in the 6pm and 9pm slot every Sunday alongside NFL Redzone and every Thursday Night, Sunday Night, and Monday Night Football.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/nfl, our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports - on the go!